News & Notes: Anthony Averett's Injury Not Long-Term, Was 'Hopeful' on Marquise Brown

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates Monday on several injured players.

Anthony Averett's groin injury is not considered long-term, and the Ravens would love to have him back for their key AFC North game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. Averett is having his best season, playing as a starter for the first time after the season-ending injury to Marcus Peters.

"Do not expect him to be out long," Harbaugh said. "It's not a serious hamstring, quote-unquote injury. I thought he would play in the game, got to the game, went out there and tested it, and just didn't feel like he could go."

With Jimmy Smith (hip) also out Sunday, the Ravens had just three healthy cornerbacks – Marlon Humphrey, Tavon Young and Chris Westry, and Young was coming off a foot injury in Miami.

Top wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) was downgraded to out on Saturday, after being listed as questionable the day before. Harbaugh said he was "hopeful" Brown would play against the Bears until it became obvious he couldn't.

"You're hopeful, and he didn't make it," Harbaugh said.

It was the first game Brown missed this season, but the Ravens will hope he makes more progress this week.

Harbaugh said outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who will miss at least two more games on injured reserve, is expected to return this season following a knee procedure.

"He should be able to come back this season. It's kind of a clean-up scope," Harbaugh said. "So it's short-term IR."

Harbaugh Explains Thought Behind Cover-Zero Blitz on Bears*'* Final Touchdown

Harbaugh knows some Ravens fans were questioning why the Ravens went with a Cover-Zero blitz against the Bears on 4th-and-11. Andy Dalton burned them with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin that put Chicago ahead, 13-9, with 1:41 left to play.

The time on the clock factored into the Ravens' decision to gamble with an all-out blitz. Even after Goodwin scored, the Ravens still had time to respond with a game-winning drive engineered by Tyler Huntley.

Had the Ravens played more conservatively and allowed a first down, the Bears would have milked more time off the clock. Then, if Chicago ultimately kicked a go-ahead field goal or scored a touchdown with under a minute left to play, the Ravens may have been cooked. The Bears scoring quickly gave Baltimore more time for its final drive.

"Sometimes a quick outcome is OK either way," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes, a quick death is better, because you're not dead yet. We weren't dead yet after that play, which was the good news."

In their preparation for the game, Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale decided that blitzing in that situation was their best play. Harbaugh reminded reporters that in a similar situation against Dalton in 2017 when he played for the Bengals. The Ravens decided not to blitz and played a more conservative Cover 2 defense. Dalton responded by finding Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-12 that won the game for Cincinnati in Week 17 and kept the Ravens out of the playoffs.

The Ravens tried a more aggressive approach this time, and Harbaugh stuck by that decision in hindsight.