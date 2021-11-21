Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win in Place of Lamar Jackson

"I know everyone around our facility, this organization knows how good that he is, and when he gets his opportunity – which he did today – that he was going to perform and shine," tight end Mark Andrews said. "But it's awesome for the world to see. It's a coming-out party for him, and I can't be more excited about it."

Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards and one interception. He also ran seven times for 40 yards. It was a grind that he had to keep plugging through. Huntley was sacked six times and fumbled once out of bounds. He threw an interception in the fourth quarter with the Ravens already in field-goal range to take the lead.

But Huntley helped push the Ravens into range for a win twice after his interception. First, he put them in range for a 46-yard Justin Tucker field goal to put Baltimore up, 9-6, with 3:41 left to play. When Andy Dalton and the Bears offense pulled off a fourth-and-11 49-yard touchdown, it looked like the Ravens were sunk, however.

Baltimore's offense had to claw for every yard all game and they were going to have to go the length of the field with less than two minutes left – without Jackson? Yeah, right.