News & Notes: Bad Snaps Are 'Very Costly'; Ravens a Work in Progress on O-Line

The Ravens' offensive line has faced many challenges this season, and the process continues.

During Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, two errant snaps by Matt Skura in rainy conditions were costly.

In the third quarter, Skura's off-target snap sailed past Mark Ingram II, who was in the Wildcat formation on fourth-and-1. Another bad snap skipped low past Lamar Jackson and led to a 16-yard loss, killing a fourth-quarter drive when the Ravens trailed by just six points had ample time to go ahead.

Skura was dealing with a cut on his thumb in Week 9 against Indianapolis, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said Skura's hand did not cause the poor snaps in New England.

"The hand injury is not a factor," Harbaugh said. "The snaps concern me. That's very costly in the game and it's a tough deal. That's a hard situation, but Matt know he's got to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about it than he does."

With Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out for the season and starting right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) on the injured list, the Ravens have shuffled their offensive line and they made more moves against the Patriots. D.J. Fluker started at right tackle, but he was replaced during the game by Patrick Mekari, who switched from right guard to right tackle when Ben Powers entered the game at right guard.

Harbaugh didn't say who would start on the offensive line when the Ravens host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. But this will be an important week of practice for the unit, and Harbaugh liked what he saw when Powers and Mekari were in the game together.