News & Notes: Bills Gave the Ravens Offense It's Toughest Challenge Last Year

Ravens Will See Familiar Faces in Buffalo

Saturday will bring mixed emotions for Ravens Pro Scout Corey Frazier. His father, Leslie Frazier, is Buffalo's Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator.

Before joining the Bills, Leslie spent the 2016 season as Baltimore's secondary coach, and he has been a longtime friend of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. The two men coached together on Andy Reid's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Leslie's one of my best friends in coaching," Harbaugh said. "His son is here as a scout doing a great job. Leslie has always been one of those guys, what you see is what you get. He's just an even, steady, high-character, very smart, common sense - very principled in the way he approaches the game. He believes in fundamental football. Secondary, you've got to have it tight back there. Everybody's got to be on the same page. Leslie does a great job of organizing those guys. I think he'd be a great head coach. I think he has been a great head coach. He did a really good job at Minnesota."

Bills wide receiver John "Smoke" Brown is another person that Harbaugh is very familiar with. Brown spent the 2018 season with the Ravens and had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. Limited to nine games this season with the Bills, Brown had 33 catches, 458 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Ravens are well aware of Brown's ability, particularly as a deep threat.