News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman (Back) Returns to Practice

Wink Martindale Knows Bengals Offense Will Be a Handful

Baltimore played its best defensive game of the season against the high-powered Chargers, but it's going to take another strong effort to contain the Bengals. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is fourth in the league in receiving yards (553) and has five touchdown catches. Chase and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won at national championship together at LSU, and that success has carried over to the NFL.

"He came out of the lab somewhere I mix between DeSean Jackson and Odell (Beckham Jr.)," Martindale said. "He's one of those guys that stands out and you say 'Oh man, he's going to be a great one.' Everybody wanted to talk about his preseason when he had the drops, but I haven't seen any of those. He's going to be a really good one."

The Ravens nearly shutout the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium last season, winning 27-3 as Burrow was sacked seven times. But Martindale says Burrow is far more decisive this season with another season in Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan's system, which is a major reason why the Bengals (4-2) have won their last two road games.