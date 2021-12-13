News & Notes: Calais Campbell Could Play vs. Packers

Calais Campbell's status to play against the Green Bay Packers will be determined as the week progresses after suffering a thigh injury on Sunday.
"Calais has a soft-tissue injury. It happened in the game. You know how those go, we'll see how that looks this week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "A lot of that has to do with how he feels today and tomorrow."
The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end played just six snaps against the Cleveland Browns before being sidelined. After staying down on the field, Campbell walked slowly to the sideline under his own power, but he never re-entered after being examined in the medical tent.
One of the NFL's most durable defensive linemen, Campbell has never missed more than four games in any of his 14 NFL seasons. The 35-year-old has carried a heavy workload this year, playing at least 69 percent of the defensive snaps in 10 games.
Despite his absence Sunday, Baltimore's run defense played well against the Browns, holding them to just 3.4 yards per carry. Justin Madubuike (50 snaps, 77%) and Broderick Washington Jr. (season-high 40 snaps, 62%) had strong games, joining Brandon Williams (44 snaps, 68%) picking up the load for Campbell.
"Those two guys played really well," Harbaugh said when asked about Madubuike and Washington. "Both those guys were stout, dominant at times, physical, played the run exceptionally well."
Knee Injury Limited Sammy Watkins on Sunday
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins sat out most of the second half Sunday, leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Watkins played his lowest snap percentage (31%) since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Sammy's knee was bothering him and he just didn't feel like he could go on it during the game," Harbaugh said. "Again, we'll see how that feels this week, how it looks today and tomorrow and how he's practicing."
With Watkins sidelined, Rashod Bateman responded with his first career 100-yard game (seven catches, 103 yards) playing 48 snaps (65%), his second-highest percentage of the season.
Harbaugh believes the Ravens have enough weapons to spread the ball, regardless of how they're defended. Tight end Mark Andrews continued his outstanding season, leading the Ravens on Sunday with 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
"Rashod has been practicing hard. He's been productive in practice," Harbaugh said. "To see it show up in the game, on some of the nine routes especially, the catch-and-run play also on the two kind of back shoulder fades there, it was just great. I love every bit of it. I'm seeing more and more of that.
"Marquise [Brown] had plays; I want to get him even more involved. He can get more catches. He found his way open a number of times; I think he's going to be a big part of it going forward. Of course, Mark had some spectacular plays, and we found a couple other guys in there, too. Josh Oliver had a catch in a big situation. So, I think we have a chance to spread the ball around to all those guys going forward."
Injury Updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle
Harbaugh said Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle both have .a chance to play against the Packer.
Ricard (knee/back) missed his first game of the season on Sunday. Ricard went through a pregame warmup but felt he couldn't play.
Harbaugh said Ricard had an MRI on his knee Monday that confirmed his injury should not be long-term. Ricard's knee issue popped up Saturday and Harbaugh said it was challenging not knowing until late whether a key part of their offense would suit up.
"It's not a serious thing," Harbaugh said. "We got good news on it this morning, so we'll see how it progresses during the week, and [we're] kind of expecting to have him next week."
Boyle (knee) missed his second straight game, still working his way back from last year's knee injury that required two surgeries.
"I just think it's part of the rehab thing," Harbaugh said of Boyle. "I think you probably don't recover quite as quickly, maybe. Hopefully he's getting better every week with that. But I'm real hopeful for him this week. I've got my fingers crossed and think there's a good chance."
Secondary Play Solid Without Marlon Humphrey
In Baltimore's first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending pectoral injury, the secondary held up well, particularly in the second half when the Browns were held scoreless.
Chris Westry was flagged for a questionable pass interference call early in the game, but he did not let that limit his aggressiveness. He played 80% of the snaps and got the second-highest grade on the Ravens defense from Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens' other starting corner, Anthony Averett made his team-leading third interception of the season. It snapped a streak of five straight games for Baltimore without an interception.
Jimmy Smith didn't play against the Browns due to the birth of his child, but Tavon Young (20 snaps) and Kevon Seymour (16 snaps) were also part of the cornerback rotation.
"I thought the secondary played well," Harbaugh said. "Credit to them, credit to (Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach) Chris Hewitt and (Defensive Coordinator) Wink (Martindale). I thought they did a great job, it was solid. They played the coverages well. We had a little something here and there like always, every team … They run routes on you, and you talk through those things. But I thought they played well."
Baltimore's secondary will get a tough test this Sunday against Aaron Rodgers, Devante Adams and the Green Bay Packers passing attack that hung 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.