News & Notes: Calais Campbell Could Play vs. Packers

Injury Updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle

Harbaugh said Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle both have .a chance to play against the Packer.

Ricard (knee/back) missed his first game of the season on Sunday. Ricard went through a pregame warmup but felt he couldn't play.

Harbaugh said Ricard had an MRI on his knee Monday that confirmed his injury should not be long-term. Ricard's knee issue popped up Saturday and Harbaugh said it was challenging not knowing until late whether a key part of their offense would suit up.

"It's not a serious thing," Harbaugh said. "We got good news on it this morning, so we'll see how it progresses during the week, and [we're] kind of expecting to have him next week."

Boyle (knee) missed his second straight game, still working his way back from last year's knee injury that required two surgeries.

"I just think it's part of the rehab thing," Harbaugh said of Boyle. "I think you probably don't recover quite as quickly, maybe. Hopefully he's getting better every week with that. But I'm real hopeful for him this week. I've got my fingers crossed and think there's a good chance."

Secondary Play Solid Without Marlon Humphrey

In Baltimore's first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending pectoral injury, the secondary held up well, particularly in the second half when the Browns were held scoreless.

Chris Westry was flagged for a questionable pass interference call early in the game, but he did not let that limit his aggressiveness. He played 80% of the snaps and got the second-highest grade on the Ravens defense from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens' other starting corner, Anthony Averett made his team-leading third interception of the season. It snapped a streak of five straight games for Baltimore without an interception.

Jimmy Smith didn't play against the Browns due to the birth of his child, but Tavon Young (20 snaps) and Kevon Seymour (16 snaps) were also part of the cornerback rotation.

"I thought the secondary played well," Harbaugh said. "Credit to them, credit to (Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach) Chris Hewitt and (Defensive Coordinator) Wink (Martindale). I thought they did a great job, it was solid. They played the coverages well. We had a little something here and there like always, every team … They run routes on you, and you talk through those things. But I thought they played well."