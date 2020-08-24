News & Notes: Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott Already Have Chemistry

Chuck Clark has a new running mate at safety, but one who he knows very well.

Clark was drafted in the sixth round in 2017, a year before DeShon Elliott was drafted in the sixth round in 2018. When Elliott joined the team, he was used to playing, not sitting on the bench waiting for his turn.

However, Elliott learned patience from Clark, who was also waiting for his opportunity behind Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson. Clark and Elliott studied film together. They became friends. Clark encouraged Elliott when he suffered season-ending injuries in both 2018 and 2019.

"For me and him to both be able to finally be on the big stage together, we're going to make some noise out there," Elliott said. "I trust him; he trusts me. We love each other, so I know we're going to play for each other, and we're [not going to] let each other down."

Their bond is strong. Now that Elliott has moved into the starting lineup next to Clark, Elliott is inspired to show his friend that all the time he spent mentoring Elliott will pay off.

"Chuck was there to help me and guide me all along," Elliott said. "I learned how to grow from him. Watching his success and watching how hard he worked … I just want to be a part of that. Chuck's my dog. I rock with Chuck. Win or lose, I'll always rock with Chuck."

Clark is confident Elliott is ready for his expanded role, and part of that belief comes from the relationship they have.