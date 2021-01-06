News & Notes: Continuing Red-Zone Success Will Be Key vs. Titans

However, finishing drives with touchdowns will be a point of emphasis for the Ravens during Sunday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

In last year's playoff loss against Tennessee, finishing drives was a real problem for the Ravens that led to their demise. They only scored one touchdown in their 28-12 loss, and they were held scoreless on three of their five trips to the red zone.

In the Ravens' regular-season loss to the Titans earlier this season, Baltimore settled for three field goals (from 30, 27 and 29 yards) after reaching the red zone. The final field goal with 15 seconds left sent the game to overtime, but the Ravens had the ball at Tennessee's 14-yard line with under a minute left and a chance to win in regulation.

"Finish" has become a theme word for the Ravens during their five-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Now that have reached the postseason, they want to capitalize fully on every trip to the red zone.