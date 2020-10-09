News & Notes: Derek Wolfe Back in Lineup After COVID Scare 

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe is expected back in the lineup Sunday when the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. He expected to play last week against Washington, but was held out the lineup for precautionary reasons when it was suspected he might have the coronavirus.

Wolfe never tested positive, but neither he nor his wife were feeling well last weekend.

"Wolfe got flagged for symptoms," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "His wife had been traveling, and they both got sick, so our docs held him out and away from the team. He didn't have COVID-19, but they held him out for symptoms. That's what happened on that one. He's good to go."

Several teams have had multiple players test positive for the coronavirus, most notably the Tennessee Titans, who have had been hit hard. The Ravens decided that being cautious with Wolfe during these times was the prudent thing to do.