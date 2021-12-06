News & Notes: Devonta Freeman Looks Ready for a Strong Finish

Rashod Bateman Experiences First NFL Game Without Catch

After six straight games with at least three catches, rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman was shutout for the first time and was targeted just once Sunday. It was part of a frustrating offensive showing for the Ravens, who were held to fewer than 20 points for the fourth straight game.

Bateman has shown he can be a playmaker, but Harbaugh wants to see the entire passing game function more efficiently. Targets for individual receivers will vary from week to week. Harbaugh is more interesting in chasing points and offensive execution, rather than focusing on targets for a particular receiver.

"I'd like to see everybody more involved," Harbaugh said. "We like it when a number of guys are targeted. It doesn't always work out that way. You can't create that. I think when you start chasing that, that's when problems happen.