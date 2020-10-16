News & Notes: Eagles Have Unique Tool in Lamar Jackson Prep With Jalen Hurts

Last year the Ravens' tight end group referred to itself as the three-headed monster, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, and Hayden Hurst. However, the trade of Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons has reduced the trio by one, and Boyle says Hurst's presence is has been missed.

"Of course, we miss Hayden," Boyle said. "Mark and I, we were all so really close when he was here. We were always together around the building, always making jokes, attacking other people (and) whatnot. From an offensive standpoint, we're doing well without Hayden, but do we miss Hayden in the sense that he's a really good football player? We do. He's a fast player, he's a physical player, and he can do a lot of special things. And he's going to do great, and he's doing great in Atlanta. But I think we can find people who are here to step up and fulfill what he left."