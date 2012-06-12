News, Notes From Day 1 Of Minicamp

Jun 12, 2012 at 03:49 PM
0702fa98c57245cf9a42ab2cffede15a.jpg


The Ravens opened their mandatory minicamp in a steady rain Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

Each practice of the three-day minicamp will be open to the media, so reporters got to watch players practice and hear from them afterwards.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Second-year defensive end Pernell McPhee told reporters he's not practicing because of a minor knee injury. He vowed to be ready for training camp. McPhee reportedly had an arthroscopic procedure and has been rehabbing for weeks.
  • Head Coach John Harbaugh said new guard Bobbie Williams looked good jumping right into the first-team offense. Harbaugh isn't anointing him the starter yet, however. He said they simply added experience and depth to the offensive line and it will be a good competition. We'll have more on this tomorrow.
  • Quarterback Joe Flacco "spun it really well in a downpour," Harbaugh said. Flacco also impressed Quarterbacks Coach Jim Caldwell with how well he threw in the rain.

2-Minute Drill: Day 1 Recap

Jah Reid returned to practice and spent much of his time at right tackle with Williams added at guard. Reid has missed some OTA practices, reportedly with a strained back. * Ray Lewis is looking trimmer, and attributes it to him adapting to changes in the game. He now faces more coverage assignments against spread offenses and faster, smaller tight ends as opposed to bulky fullbacks. * Lewis still can bust through an offensive line, however. He perfectly read one play and was far in the backfield for what would have been a tackle for loss. * Wide receiver Tandon Doss and guard/tackle Kelechi Osemele still did not participate in practice drills. Osemele,* *who sat out the OTAs due to an undisclosed minor injury, was in uniform, but without a helmet. There is no update on Doss' status. * Rookie running back Bernard Pierce came off the field near the beginning of practice and did not return to action. There is no update on his status. Anthony Allen, Damien Berry and undrafted free agent Bobby Rainey picked up the reps. * Wide receiver David Reed (knee), Cary Williams (hip) and guard Howard Barbieri (undisclosed) did not fully practice. Williams once again did individual drills. * The wide receivers had issues hanging onto the slippery ball at times, but after practice Anquan Boldin said this is the best wideout corps in Baltimore since he's been here (2010). * Safety Ed Reed, center Matt Birk and tackle Bryant McKinnie did not practice. McKinnie was at the team facility, but was working on his conditioning.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Six Ravens to Start Training Camp on PUP

Tyus Bowser, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ar'Darius Washington, Marcus Peters and Ronnie Stanley will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens will count on some familiar faces on the defensive line, but they're also expecting some of their young players to step up.

news

Training Camp Competition: Inside Linebacker

Patrick Queen is looking to be more of a three-down force on the defense next to Josh Bynes, but the depth is shaking out.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Training Camp

The Ravens quarterback arrived Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

Daelin Hayes hopes for a healthy 2022 season as he strives to establish his presence as an NFL pass rusher.

news

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters lead a versatile group of corners who will be crucial to Baltimore's defense.

news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

One of the best competitions of training camp will be for the starting left guard spot.

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

The Ravens have four spots locked up with one or two up for grabs as of now.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

The lead dog is clear, but there will be jockeying for roles behind All-Pro Mark Andrews.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Back

The Ravens know their two leaders once healthy, but there's a strong competition for who backs up J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

The Ravens don't have any quarterback competition except for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to push each other.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising