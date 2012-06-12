News, Notes From Day 1 Of Minicamp

Jun 12, 2012 at 03:49 PM
0702fa98c57245cf9a42ab2cffede15a.jpg


The Ravens opened their mandatory minicamp in a steady rain Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

Each practice of the three-day minicamp will be open to the media, so reporters got to watch players practice and hear from them afterwards.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Second-year defensive end Pernell McPhee told reporters he's not practicing because of a minor knee injury. He vowed to be ready for training camp. McPhee reportedly had an arthroscopic procedure and has been rehabbing for weeks.
  • Head Coach John Harbaugh said new guard Bobbie Williams looked good jumping right into the first-team offense. Harbaugh isn't anointing him the starter yet, however. He said they simply added experience and depth to the offensive line and it will be a good competition. We'll have more on this tomorrow.
  • Quarterback Joe Flacco "spun it really well in a downpour," Harbaugh said. Flacco also impressed Quarterbacks Coach Jim Caldwell with how well he threw in the rain.

2-Minute Drill: Day 1 Recap

Jah Reid returned to practice and spent much of his time at right tackle with Williams added at guard. Reid has missed some OTA practices, reportedly with a strained back. * Ray Lewis is looking trimmer, and attributes it to him adapting to changes in the game. He now faces more coverage assignments against spread offenses and faster, smaller tight ends as opposed to bulky fullbacks. * Lewis still can bust through an offensive line, however. He perfectly read one play and was far in the backfield for what would have been a tackle for loss. * Wide receiver Tandon Doss and guard/tackle Kelechi Osemele still did not participate in practice drills. Osemele,* *who sat out the OTAs due to an undisclosed minor injury, was in uniform, but without a helmet. There is no update on Doss' status. * Rookie running back Bernard Pierce came off the field near the beginning of practice and did not return to action. There is no update on his status. Anthony Allen, Damien Berry and undrafted free agent Bobby Rainey picked up the reps. * Wide receiver David Reed (knee), Cary Williams (hip) and guard Howard Barbieri (undisclosed) did not fully practice. Williams once again did individual drills. * The wide receivers had issues hanging onto the slippery ball at times, but after practice Anquan Boldin said this is the best wideout corps in Baltimore since he's been here (2010). * Safety Ed Reed, center Matt Birk and tackle Bryant McKinnie did not practice. McKinnie was at the team facility, but was working on his conditioning.

