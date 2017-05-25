News & Notes From Ravens' First OTAs

One of the most impressive plays of the day came from linebacker Boseko Lokombo, who had to split out to the cornerback spot on one play. Lokombo turned his head and made a nice grab on the run for an interception. * Undrafted running back Taquan Mizzell is extremely shifty. He put a spin move on Smith in the open field that drew some gasps from teammates. Safety Lardarius Webb joked with Mizzell that he should knock him out for doing that to his fellow cornerback. Buck Allen also had some shifty moves on one run, and Kenneth Dixon looks fast. * Third-round rookie Tim Williams showed off a bit of his coverage skills, knocking away a pass over the middle. It's good to see from Williams, who is working to grow into more of a complete outside linebacker instead of a pure pass rusher. * First-round rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey is running with the second-team defense, and very much holding his own. Humphrey wasn't getting pushed around, even by 6-foot-2, 228-pound wide receiver Vince Mayle. Humphrey had a couple pass breakups, and he stays glued to his man. * Second-year cornerback Maurice Canaday made a diving interception in a flow to the outside that would make the highlight reels if there were such a thing for OTAs. Last year's sixth-round pick out of Virginia had a very impressive offseason last season but was moved to injured reserve in early October. * Wide receiver Keenan Reynolds made a spectacular leaping catch over the middle during 11-on-11 work, showing a flash of his improvement this offseason.