News & Notes: Greg Roman Addresses Blitz Plan, Spacing, and More Issues

The Ravens' scuffling offense has Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman addressing multiple issues with his own team and with the media Thursday.

It's nothing new for Baltimore's offensive playcaller to take heat. It's been happening since the start of the franchise and persists now even though the Ravens have had one of the league's top offensive units since Roman took over.

The Ravens rank fourth in the NFL in total offense (387.9 yards per game), third in rushing and 13th in passing. But they've slipped to 16th in points per game (23.5) after averaging 15 points per game over the past four contests.

There's no denying that the offense has been struggling and that quarterback Lamar Jackson has been off, tossing six interceptions over his past three contests. Here's what Roman had to say about several of the offensive issues today:

On handling opponents' heavy blitzes:

"It's like anything else. What's preventing you from having more success against zone? Against man? Against an under front? Against an over front? … [With] pressure, there's definitely a plan. There are times where the plan involved an audible, or the plan involves a check, [or] a signal, that kind of thing. There are times when you just have to make the play work, and there are built in things. So, we just have to keep working at it. We just have to keep working at it. The guys are working hard at it. We're seeing a decent level of it the last three [or] four weeks, and again, we've had some success, and we haven't had some success. We're constantly trying to push that envelope to a higher percentage for us."

On Jackson holding the ball too long:

"We comb through the film together, all of us, and there's definitely some things in that area that we have to do better in, and he knows it. There are times, though, when there is a smart sack. Like if you try to throw the ball and somebody is in a position where they can swat at your arm, now you're putting the team in jeopardy. The bottom line, though, is we want to play on time and in rhythm. So, that's something that we have to work on, especially with these teams that are playing way off and are just giving us stuff underneath."

On spacing issues in routes:

"When that happens, it's generally somebody did something that they shouldn't have done. Sometimes, it can happen where you're really trying to clear a guy out and bring a guy underneath as a form of a shield. So, sometimes, that may be the case. Sometimes, guys are in the wrong spot. So, it's either one of those, really."

On using more up-tempo: