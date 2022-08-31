News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins' Quickness Is Back

Harbaugh Says Ronnie Stanley Will Return to Practice 'As Soon as He Can'

"It's really not a set timetable," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be in terms of when they tell us and when he feels like he wants to get out there and do it. He knows his ankle. I know Ronnie's very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. I think that's kind of part of his thinking on it. I trust him with it. I know he's going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can. I'm hopeful sooner rather than later for sure, but he's off PUP now. You're talking about it's in the realm now where it should happen."