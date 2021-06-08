News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Will Be More Involved in Passing Game

Mark Andrews Likes What He Sees From Passing Attack

Much of the Ravens' offseason buzz centers around the passing attack – the new receivers, Lamar Jackson's continued development, additions to the coaching staff and potential schematic changes.

Tight end Mark Andrews could benefit greatly from Baltimore's decision to sign Sammy Watkins and to draft Bateman and Tylan Wallace.

Andrews and Brown have been Jackson's primary weapons, but Andrews sees the potential for more diversity in the attack. That could lead to more one-on-one coverage for Andrew.

"Just being out there with obviously Sammy, Rashod and a couple of the other guys, the new young guys, those guys are balling out," Andrews said. "The deep threat, the stretching the field, making plays, catching the ball, everyone is incredibly locked in. Just the whole energy around this program right now is awesome. Everyone is moving on the same page and working toward the same goal. We're trying to be the best team that we can be, and our pass game is looking really good, to be honest with you. So, I'm excited about it."

Andrews said he was impressed with the work being done by Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.