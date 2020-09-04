News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Jimmy Smith received a text from Head Coach John Harbaugh this offseason, telling Smith to get in the best shape of his life. Harbaugh wanted the veteran cornerback to be ready for a different role this season. Smith took the message to heart. So did his personal trainer.

"Once you hit that over 30 (years old), everybody wants to talk about how old you are," said Smith, who turned 32 years old in July. "My personal trainer actually took that (Harbaugh's text) as a personal challenge, kicking my butt this offseason."

Smith has spent his 10-year career as an outside corner, but the Ravens have two Pro Bowl corners in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and one of the NFL's best nickel corners in Tavon Young. This season, Smith will fill multiple roles, spelling Peters and Humphrey, chasing around tight ends, playing safety, and being part of innovative packages that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will deploy.

Smith is fully engaged, looking at the new role as an opportunity to use his skillset in a different way in the Ravens' quest to win the Super Bowl.

"It's pretty fun to be honest," Smith said. "I've never played so many different positions before. Not really that much of a learning curve. It is something new, but I'm enjoying it."

There was a time in Smith's career when he wanted to prove that he was an elite corner. Now having been with the Ravens for his entire 10-year career, Smith has proven his value to the franchise. He simply wants to win another Super Bowl and spend his entire career in Baltimore.