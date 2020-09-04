News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Sep 04, 2020 at 03:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090420-N&N
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith received a text from Head Coach John Harbaugh this offseason, telling Smith to get in the best shape of his life. Harbaugh wanted the veteran cornerback to be ready for a different role this season. Smith took the message to heart. So did his personal trainer.

"Once you hit that over 30 (years old), everybody wants to talk about how old you are," said Smith, who turned 32 years old in July. "My personal trainer actually took that (Harbaugh's text) as a personal challenge, kicking my butt this offseason."

Smith has spent his 10-year career as an outside corner, but the Ravens have two Pro Bowl corners in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and one of the NFL's best nickel corners in Tavon Young. This season, Smith will fill multiple roles, spelling Peters and Humphrey, chasing around tight ends, playing safety, and being part of innovative packages that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will deploy.

Smith is fully engaged, looking at the new role as an opportunity to use his skillset in a different way in the Ravens' quest to win the Super Bowl.

"It's pretty fun to be honest," Smith said. "I've never played so many different positions before. Not really that much of a learning curve. It is something new, but I'm enjoying it."

There was a time in Smith's career when he wanted to prove that he was an elite corner. Now having been with the Ravens for his entire 10-year career, Smith has proven his value to the franchise. He simply wants to win another Super Bowl and spend his entire career in Baltimore.

"I realize where I'm at, in the twilight years of my career," Smith said. "The role that I'm playing, I feel like it's an important role. I can help impact the game. That's the main thing. I feel like the role that I'm playing right now allows me to help the team."

Patrick Ricard Is Taking His Full-Time Switch to Offense in Stride

Patrick Ricard is a Pro Bowl fullback who started his career as a defensive tackle. For the past couple years, he's been one of the NFL's few genuine two-way players.

Ricard can still play both ways if needed, but the Ravens revamped their defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe and drafting Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Playing defense doesn't appear to be in the plans for Ricard this season, but he's not sweating it.

"Whatever I'm asked to do, I'm going to do it," Ricard said. "If I'm not going to be in that (defensive) room as much, that's fine. That means my role is going to be expanded elsewhere, or there's other guys who can fill those spots. I love defense. Any way I can get in there, I'm going to try to. But at the end of the day, I'm just going to do what's asked."

A devastating blocker, Ricard lines up at fullback or tight end in Baltimore's multiple packages. He reported to camp a little lighter than last season and loves the way it feels.

"Last year I came in at 300 pounds and I was around 295-300 all season," Ricard said. "Right now I'm about 295-290. I feel leaner, a little bit quicker, still as strong as I've always been. I'm excited to see where it takes me for the season."

Justin Tucker*: No Crowd Noise Will Be 'Uncomfortable'*

There will be no fans at M&T Bank Stadium for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, giving Justin Tucker his first taste of kicking in a real game without real crowd noise. Tucker got a taste of what to expect during the Ravens' recent stadium scrimmage when artificial crowd noise was pumped in. Tucker admits it felt different, but the most accurate kicker in NFL history is not concerned about the atmosphere being a distraction.

"Whether I like it, I suppose, is irrelevant," Tucker said. "It just is what it is. There's going to be that 70-decible hum throughout the course of the game.

"When we're kicking a PAT here in the first quarter, it's usually not crazy loud. When we're attempting a game-winner at Heinz Field, it's loud. For that not to be a thing potentially moving forward will certainly be unique. It may be uncomfortable in a sense. We're so used to going on the road when we line up a kick and the volume gets cranked up. (But) I don't think it's anything to overanalyze or get too worked up about."

Related Content

Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: Hall of Famer Ed Reed
news

Late for Work 9/4: Ed Reed Says Lamar Jackson Has the 'Heart of a Defender'

Lamar Jackson's follow-up to MVP season among NFL's most compelling storylines. The Ravens are the second-most-popular pick to win the Super Bowl among NFL.com analysts. Baltimore is No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' defensive rankings. The Saints reportedly are pushing hard to sign Jadeveon Clowney.
News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at 100 percent and new weapons on offense, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson feels ready to roll for Week 1.
All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day
news

All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day

The NFL and NFLPA announced a series of social justice initiatives. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/3: Sports Illustrated Writer Predicts Ravens Will Not Win AFC North 

Mark Ingram II is recognized as the NFL's top personality. What are the four biggest games for the Ravens this season? The Ravens are No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' rankings of all 32 offenses. 
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: G/C Matt Skura
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
CB Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Biggest Defensive Playmaker?

What's happening in the center competition? What's going on with Dez Bryant? Could a Tony Jefferson reunion be in the cards?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Will Have a 'Significant' Role in Ravens Offense

The rookie running back has been very impressive in training camp and there are enough carries to go around in the Ravens backfield.
News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role
news

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
HC John Harbaugh & QB Lamar Jackson
news

Eisenberg: Real-Life Matters Will Test Focus

With social justice reform and the coronavirus pandemic top of mind, the NFL prepares for a season unlike any other. The Ravens are well-positioned to juggle it all.
Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?
news

Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

Jackson ranks No. 2 in the league in 'win share' metric. Chuck Clark is one of the top 10 breakout players for 2020. Which players could be surprise stars for the Ravens in Week 1? 

Advertising