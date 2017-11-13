News & Notes: John Harbaugh Doesn't Know for Sure When Danny Woodhead Will Return

According to ESPN's Power Football Index, the Ravens have a 50-50 shot at making the playoffs, which is the best of the group.

"There's going to be weeks that you're not going to win, but you have to string together some wins at some point in time," Harbaugh said.

"That's the difference between making the playoffs and not making the playoffs, winning your division or not. You have to string together a run of wins, and sometimes they don't have to be pretty, as we all know here. You watch games yesterday and you see the same thing: just find a way to win."

At the same time, Harbaugh seemed to caution against marking down wins or losses ahead. This year, like seasons before, have shown that the NFL is a tricky business to predict. Harbaugh said that's because "everybody is good."

"So many times you'll see teams go in there expected to win big, and they get beat. Or teams that aren't expected and they win. You just can't predict this league," he said. "I feel like every week we're going to go win. There's never a game where I don't feel like we're going to go in there and win. And it doesn't have to be close.

"So, it's no different for the next seven games. That's how we feel; we're confident. We believe in our guys, and our players believe in themselves, and now let's go do it. It lays out in a way that we expect to get the job done."

Harbaugh Sees Improvement in Packers QB Brett Hundley

The Ravens won't face one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Aaron Rodgers, but his replacement is definitely improving.

Brett Hundley has started the past three games with Rodgers sidelined by a fractured collar bone, and his quarterback rating has gone up each week.

The third-year quarterback out of UCLA played his best game Sunday in a 23-16 road win over the division rival Chicago Bears. He completed 18 of 25 passes (72 percent) for 212 yards and one touchdown and didn't throw an interception.

It was the Packers' first win since Rodgers went down in Week 5.