News & Notes: John Harbaugh Looks Back on Steelers Play-Calling With 20/20 Hindsight

Flacco faked a handoff with play-action and threw it to the sticks for Maclin, but his pass sailed over the receiver's head, leaving the Ravens with a 2nd-and-10.

The Ravens gave Collins the ball on the next play and he took it on the right side for 7 yards, setting up a third-and-3 to again give Baltimore a run-pass option. This time, Baltimore broke out a wrinkle in a key situation.

Flacco ran a run-option in which he would read the Steelers defense after the snap and decide in the moment whether to hand the ball off or throw it. He decided to throw it.

It should have worked, as Maclin immediately popped open and likely would have had an easy catch, except the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage, throwing the flight of the ball off track and leaving Maclin decked by a Steelers defender.

"We could have run it. You can pass it," Harbaugh said. "You do whatever you can to try to get yards. If it works, it's a good call, and if it doesn't work, it's not a good call."

Coverage of Steelers WR Antonio Brown

Considering that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown went off for 213 yards on 11 catches, there's been a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking about what the Ravens should have done to slow him down.

One question was about why the Ravens didn't provide more over-the-top safety help for their cornerbacks.