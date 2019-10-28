News & Notes: John Harbaugh Remains Optimistic About Return of Injured Ravens

Getting healthier during the bye was a top priority for the Ravens, and they are expected to welcome back several key players as they prepare to face the unbeaten New England Patriots.

Head Coach John Harbaugh is optimistic that wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) will be on the practice field this week. Onwuasor and Brown have missed the last two games, while Smith hasn't played since Week 1.

"They're on track, we'll see how it goes this week," Harbaugh said. "I'm pretty confident that they'll be there."

Onwuasor still leads the Ravens in tackles (30) despite missing two games, and he has returned to his strongest position of weakside linebacker after starting the season at middle linebacker. Onwuasor, Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort will give the Ravens a steady and experienced three-man inside linebacker rotation.

Brown is the team's primary deep threat with 21 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and his speed gives Baltimore a quick-strike dimension that has been missed. New England has the NFL's second-ranked defense yielding just 234 yards per game. Having Brown back on the field would put more stress on the Patriots' secondary.

Smith's return will give the Ravens perhaps the NFL's most-talented cornerback rotation. Marlon Humphrey has become one of the league's top corners. Brandon Carr plays at a high level whether outside or in the slot. By trading for Marcus Peters this month, Baltimore acquired the player who has the most interceptions (25) since 2015. Adding Smith to the mix will make it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find a mismatch they can exploit. The Patriots especially do a good job of finding cracks.

"It's exciting," Harbaugh said. "We want to have guys who can cover; that's important to us. We've got guys that can cover. Obviously adding Marcus is a big plus for us. Getting Jimmy back, it's been a long time now. He played what seven, eight nine plays in the Miami game and he's been out since. Had a really good training camp. If we can get him back, it'd be huge for us."

In other injury news, Harbaugh also said that cornerback Tavon Young, who is out of the season with a neck injury, had successful surgery.