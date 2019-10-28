News & Notes: John Harbaugh Remains Optimistic About Return of Injured Ravens

Oct 28, 2019 at 05:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Getting healthier during the bye was a top priority for the Ravens, and they are expected to welcome back several key players as they prepare to face the unbeaten New England Patriots.

Head Coach John Harbaugh is optimistic that wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) will be on the practice field this week. Onwuasor and Brown have missed the last two games, while Smith hasn't played since Week 1.

"They're on track, we'll see how it goes this week," Harbaugh said. "I'm pretty confident that they'll be there."

Onwuasor still leads the Ravens in tackles (30) despite missing two games, and he has returned to his strongest position of weakside linebacker after starting the season at middle linebacker. Onwuasor, Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort will give the Ravens a steady and experienced three-man inside linebacker rotation.

Brown is the team's primary deep threat with 21 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and his speed gives Baltimore a quick-strike dimension that has been missed. New England has the NFL's second-ranked defense yielding just 234 yards per game. Having Brown back on the field would put more stress on the Patriots' secondary.

Smith's return will give the Ravens perhaps the NFL's most-talented cornerback rotation. Marlon Humphrey has become one of the league's top corners. Brandon Carr plays at a high level whether outside or in the slot. By trading for Marcus Peters this month, Baltimore acquired the player who has the most interceptions (25) since 2015. Adding Smith to the mix will make it very difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find a mismatch they can exploit. The Patriots especially do a good job of finding cracks.

"It's exciting," Harbaugh said. "We want to have guys who can cover; that's important to us. We've got guys that can cover. Obviously adding Marcus is a big plus for us. Getting Jimmy back, it's been a long time now. He played what seven, eight nine plays in the Miami game and he's been out since. Had a really good training camp. If we can get him back, it'd be huge for us."

In other injury news, Harbaugh also said that cornerback Tavon Young, who is out of the season with a neck injury, had successful surgery.

"I was told it went well," Harbaugh said. "He's on track."

Brady's Quick Recognition Sets Him Apart

Tom Brady is masterful at recognizing where he wants to attack a defense, no matter how well that defense is disguised.

Brady gets rid of the football quickly, largely because he is rarely fooled when making his pre-snap read and can correctly anticipate which receiver gives him the best option.

"He's probably the best, he and Peyton Manning, probably the two best ever at dissecting the defense intellectually and knowing where to go with the ball," Harbaugh said. "Getting the ball out very accurately and quickly. That's what makes him who he is."

The Ravens did have some extra time during the bye to study the Patriots and try to further disguise their defense. After a through self-scouting process, Harbaugh said there was a "number of specific things just in terms of what we can do better" in all three phases.

The Ravens' pass rush has improved in recent weeks, however getting pressure on Brady that disrupts his timing will be a major challenge.

"We've actually pretty good all year as far as getting pressure," Harbaugh said. "I think we've forced the ball out very quickly. Most teams have decided to get the ball out quickly. I'm sure the Patriots will do the same, except they'll have play-action with it and they'll have their trick plays, things like that we'll have to be ready for."

Kamalu, Richards Get Ready to Face Former Team

There's been some recent shuffling of players between the Ravens and Patriots, creating another storyline heading into Sunday's game.

Former Ravens special teams ace Justin Bethel was signed by New England last week after he was released by Baltimore. The Ravens wanted to keep Bethel, but releasing him likely gives Baltimore a compensatory fourth-round pick in next year's draft.  

Meanwhile, the Ravens signed two former Patriots last week – defensive lineman Ufomba Kamala and defensive back Jordan Richards. Kamala will be given a chance to help Baltimore's interior pass rush.

"He's a big strong player," Harbaugh said. "He was a good fit in that system and he's probably a good fit in our system. He's a physical guy and he can move. He's versatile, he's played outside linebacker, the rush position that Pernell (McPhee) was playing."

Richards' ability on special teams was attractive to the Ravens after losing Bethel, one of the league's best special teams players

"He's also a safety but he was the best available special teams guy," Harbaugh said. "It's kind of ironic the way it worked out. They had to let somebody go." 

Harbaugh said he it would be strange watching Bethel line up on special teams for New England.

"It's not ideal," Harbaugh said. "I'd rather see him on our side for sure. That's just the nature of the business. What are you going to do? We're just going to go play. He's on the other side now. We'll always respect him. Say hi to him before the game. That's how it works. Crazy business."

Joe Flacco Neck Injury Could Derail His Season

Last season, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a hip injury before the bye week that opened the door for Lamar Jackson to become the Ravens' starting quarterback.

On Sunday, Flacco suffered a neck injury with the Denver Broncos that will sideline him for at least one game, with the potential to be more serious. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold, Flacco has a herniated disc that could send him to the injured list.

Harbaugh and Flacco developed a close relationship during his 11 years as the Ravens' quarterback, but Harbaugh said he had not heard about Flacco's injury prior to his Monday press conference.

"I didn't know that," Harbaugh said. "We always pull for our friends. Just from afar."

The New York Jets could also lose former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley to a groin injury. He's reportedly expected to miss five to six weeks, which puts him near the end of the regular season.

Related Content

news

Reports: L.J. Fort Suffers Torn ACL Knee Injury

Veteran linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a knee injury that could be serious during Saturday night's preseason game.
news

DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark Show They Can Be a Dynamic Safety Duo

The Ravens' starting safety duo of DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark made impact plays Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Ty'Son Williams Has Forced a Tough Decision at Running Back

The second-year undrafted running back from BYU had the play of the game with a 20-yard touchdown Saturday night in Carolina.
news

Ravens Tie Vince Lombardi's Packers With 19-Game Preseason Win Streak

Head Coach John Harbaugh knows some people will scoff at the record, but he also knows it shows something about his teams and players.
news

Tyler Huntley Leads Offense As Lamar Jackson Watches

As Lamar Jackson sat out his second straight preseason game, second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley led two second-half scoring drives and played almost the entire game.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Preseason Win in Carolina

The Ravens spilled some of their DNA on the Panthers' turf. Tyler Huntley dealt with adversity and bounced back. The power running game resurfaced behind an improved offensive line.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

Here's who stood out most in the Ravens' 20-3 win in Carolina in Saturday's second preseason game.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Panthers

The Ravens will put their 18-game preseason winning streak on the line when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh is 'must see' viewing for an interesting reason. Ben Cleveland can take the starting job. The big question in the tight end competition.
news

Late for Work 8/20: Steve Smith Leaves Lamar Jackson Off Top Red-Zone Threats List

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule aired frustrations with his wide receivers after Ravens' secondary disrupts offense. Ravens partner with DraftKings, but legal sports betting in Maryland is "months away."
news

Practice Report: Ronnie Stanley Takes a Big Step in Carolina

Ronnie Stanley looked good taking reps against the Panthers' defense. Derek Wolfe returned to practice after leaving early on Wednesday. James Proche II ends another strong week of practice.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to tune into Saturday night's second preseason game from Bank of America Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising