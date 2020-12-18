News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'No Way' Marcus Peters Spit at Jarvis Landry 

Marcus Peters has defended himself against an accusation made by Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has Peters' back.

Landry accused Peters of spitting at him during Monday night's game in Cleveland. Peters released a statement Thursday denying the accusation,

"I didn't spit at Jarvis," Peters' statement read. "Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple."

Harbaugh backed up his Pro Bowl cornerback on Friday after watching videotape.

"Yes, I talked to him about it, just because after it came up and became a story, or whatever," Harbaugh said. "He told me exactly what he said in the statement, and that's exactly what I saw on the field. I saw the clip of it after that; I didn't know anything about it until then.