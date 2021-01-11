News & Notes: John Harbaugh Sets Record for Playoff Road Wins

Harbaugh Talks Peters' Passion And Logo Celebration

After Marcus Peters made a clutch interception to help seal Sunday's victory, the Ravens drew a 15-yard penalty for taunting after Peters led his teammates to midfield to celebrate on the Titans' logo.

It was a response to what Tennessee did in November at M&T Bank Stadium, when the Titans gathered on Baltimore's logo before the opening kickoff, a move that didn't sit well with the Ravens.

Harbaugh said Monday that he appreciates the competitiveness Peters brings to the game, along with his playmaking ability.

"We have a great relationship," Harbaugh said of Peters. "I like him, and I love him. He's genuine. He's as authentic as it gets. That's what you appreciate about anybody. He's got a heart of gold. He really cares. It shows. He's an emotional guy, no question about that. Like all of us, he works to be the best he can be."

Harbaugh doesn't like penalties, but he recognizes that the Ravens' have each other's backs.

"As far as where you draw the line and all that? That's something that individual people have to learn for themselves," Harbaugh said. "From a coaching standpoint, I'm not a big fan of penalties. We talk about that all the time. We never want to hurt our team, put them 15 yards back unnecessarily. That's the main thing that we talk about.