News & Notes: John Harbaugh Sheds Light on Tough Roster Decisions

A 2015 third-round pick who started nine games last season, Davis was beaten out by some younger defensive linemen, including second-year defensive end Chris Wormley and rookie seventh-round defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Patrick Ricard's improvement as a defender (he mostly played fullback last year) also made Davis more expendable. The Ravens kept seven defensive linemen, including Ricard, and Davis was a more expensive option as he was in his fourth year of his contract.

"It was just a numbers deal," Harbaugh said. "Carl's definitely good enough to play for us. I talked to Carl – we had a great talk. He's really good about it. He loved it here, he had his best camp – you know he's been hurt the past two years."

It's not the first time the Browns have swooped in on a released Ravens defensive lineman. For example, Jamie Meder got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2014. After his release later that season, he spent the past four years in Cleveland and started 15 games in 2016.

"I'm not thrilled that he's in Cleveland and we have to play against him twice a year," Harbaugh said of Davis. "But kudos to Cleveland. They've taken a number of our D-linemen."

Harbaugh Happy to Still Have Grant and White

The Ravens chose to keep undrafted rookie Janarion Grant on the 53-man roster instead of second-year wide receiver/return specialist Tim White, but it clearly wasn't an easy call and could change.

Harbaugh said the Ravens just did "what you think is best at the time." Even though neither returner had a breakout preseason game and each fumbled once, Grant looked a little more dynamic on punt returns this preseason.

Harbaugh said the biggest takeaway is that the Ravens still have both players, as White was added to Baltimore’s practice squad after his release.

"They're both right there," Harbaugh said. "I love them both, they both bring a lot to the table, they both have upside. It's going to be fun to see how they both develop, and I'm just glad they're both here."