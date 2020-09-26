News & Notes: L.J. Fort Persevered to Become Mainstay With Ravens 

The coaching staff is not eager to reveal how many plays Roman scripts, or how he selects which plays to call. But the system works and Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't planning to change it.

"I have conversations with Greg about that," Harbaugh said. "I don't script the plays. I usually say I'm excited about what he's planning. Every now and then I might go, 'Um'," Harbaugh said laughing, "But not too often. Just really happy with our offensive coaches, with Greg Roman, his process. I really don't want to share his process with anybody right now, it's kind of our process and his process. But we have a process and it's really good. We have great coaches."

Players and Coaches Look Forward to Having Family in Stands on Monday

To prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season, the Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff in the stands Monday night. Their attendance is permitted by a recent order from Maryland's Department of Health, with the guidance of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young.

Harbaugh said the players and coaches will get an emotional lift from seeing families in the building.

"I know the players and coaches are really happy about it, looking forward to having their families be able to come to the game," Harbaugh said. "It's definitely a big deal. We're very thankful to the organization for setting it up and for Governor Hogan for making it happen."

Fort said the players' families were excited when they received word that they could attend the game.

"We've been wanting for it to happen for a while," Fort said. "I think they're just as excited as us."

Ravens Have Healthy Outlook for Chiefs Game

The Ravens will not have nickel cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL) for the rest of this season, but the remainder of their roster is returning to health. Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) returned to practice this week. Harbaugh didn't say if either would be active Monday night, but he is happy with the team's overall health heading into Week 3.

"All the guys except for Tavon will be available to play," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to kind of work that out in terms of what serves us best, as far as players who are active."