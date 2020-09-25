Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium 

The Ravens will have fans in the stands for their big Monday Night Football game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after all, but it will be far from a packed house.

To prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season, the Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff members in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

The attendance is permitted by a recently issued order of Maryland's Department of Health and with the guidance of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young.

"This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "Ultimately, we all want to do what's in the best interest of our community."

To be eligible to attend the game, the family members must be living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member and are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.

The gameday atmosphere will still be much different than a typical gameday. Though the Marching Ravens drumline will still be playing in the stands (just like in the season-opener), there will not be cheerleaders. Music will be played at lower decibels.

There will be no tailgating and seating will be spread out in the stadium, with fans encouraged to be conscious of social distancing when moving around the stadium or making purchases.