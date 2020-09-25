Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium 

Sep 25, 2020 at 03:23 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092520-Fans

The Ravens will have fans in the stands for their big Monday Night Football game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after all, but it will be far from a packed house.

To prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season, the Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff members in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

The attendance is permitted by a recently issued order of Maryland's Department of Health and with the guidance of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young.

"This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "Ultimately, we all want to do what's in the best interest of our community."

To be eligible to attend the game, the family members must be living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member and are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.

The gameday atmosphere will still be much different than a typical gameday. Though the Marching Ravens drumline will still be playing in the stands (just like in the season-opener), there will not be cheerleaders. Music will be played at lower decibels.

There will be no tailgating and seating will be spread out in the stadium, with fans encouraged to be conscious of social distancing when moving around the stadium or making purchases.

"The Ravens are using this opportunity to test our systems and protocols in advance of possibly hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium," Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof said. "We are confident that the efforts that our team has put forth thus far will result in providing a safe environment for our guests."

The Ravens aren't shy about blitzing, but they may pump the breaks against Mahomes. A strong running game could be key to defeating Chiefs. Baltimore respects duo of Chris Jones and Frank Clark.
Ravens vs. Chiefs, a Rivalry That's Built to Last

Led by electrifying young quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens-Chiefs rivalry for AFC supremacy could last for years. 
The Big Difference in Facing Patrick Mahomes This Time

Marcus Peters' addition changes the game for the Ravens defense against Kansas City, and he's not alone.
Honor Rows: Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y

BBBSY believes that mentoring is a 'purposeful, effective and rewarding way to have direct and lasting impact on a child's life.'
Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here's who the pundits say will win on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
Late for Work 9/25: Majority of Pundits Pick Ravens to Beat Chiefs

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have dramatically changed how quarterbacks are evaluated. Charley Casserly says the Ravens should promote rookie J.K. Dobbins to RB1. Trent Dilfer thinks the Ravens are going to win the Super Bowl.
Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Special teams ace Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike returned to practice. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins sat out with a concussion.
News & Notes: Fast-Starting Ravens Face Patrick Mahomes' Late-Game Magic  

An early lead against Patrick Mahomes isn't safe. Marcus Peters focuses on excellence, not comparisons to other corners. Decision in Breonna Taylor case deeply disappoints Lamar Jackson and Chuck Clark.
Lamar Jackson Has No Beef With the Chiefs or Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is the matchup everyone is eager to see, but that's not how Jackson sees it.
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here's the broadcast information and more for the Ravens' Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Late for Work 9/24: Kurt Warner: One Thing Ravens Must Avoid vs. Chiefs

Justin Tucker vs. Harrison Butker is a 'kicking battle for the ages.' Lamar Jackson is named the NFL's best pocket passer in ESPN's early season QB awards. The Ravens are the NFL's best at using analytics.

