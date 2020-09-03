News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

In Week 1 last year, the Ravens put up 59 points in an impressive victory that set the tone for a record-breaking offensive season. Lamar Jackson would love to have a similar start to this season, although the preparation leading up to Week 1 has been unique due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ravens haven't had any preseason games, but Lamar Jackson doesn't feel like the team is lagging in its preparation for Week 1 against Cleveland Browns.

"I feel we're right on schedule with everyone coming together.," Jackson. "Our offense is flying around great. Our defense is making plays. I just can't wait until the real game comes, show the world."