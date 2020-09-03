News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

Sep 03, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090320-N&N

In Week 1 last year, the Ravens put up 59 points in an impressive victory that set the tone for a record-breaking offensive season. Lamar Jackson would love to have a similar start to this season, although the preparation leading up to Week 1 has been unique due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ravens haven't had any preseason games, but Lamar Jackson doesn't feel like the team is lagging in its preparation for Week 1 against Cleveland Browns.

"I feel we're right on schedule with everyone coming together.," Jackson. "Our offense is flying around great. Our defense is making plays. I just can't wait until the real game comes, show the world."

Jackson developed great chemistry with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown last season, and that was evidenced against the Miami Dolphins when Brown caught touchdown passes from Jackson the first two times he was targeted. Brown was coming off foot surgery and wasn't 100 percent, but now he's fully healthy and also stronger and faster. Jackson believes a bigger and healthier Brown will be a more explosive Brown. Even Jackson had to adjust to Brown's increased speed, and he's made big plays in training camp even when defended by Pro Bowl corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

"At one of the scrimmages I underthrew him, threw an interception because he was running so fast," Jackson said. "I just have to work on me, giving him a playable ball for him to run through the passes and score touchdowns.

"He's playing against the best two corners in the game right now. They're making each other better. Last year he was hurt. Right now he's 100, he's doing his thing. I just can't wait to play the Browns."

The Ravens drafted three playmakers who hope to make an immediate impact – wide receivers Devein Duvernay and James Proche II and running back J.K. Dobbins. Jackson believes they've had enough practice time to feel comfortable in the offense.

"I feel like we should hit the field running," Jackson said. "Those guys improved a lot from when we first started, including myself. I just can't wait for you guys to see the rookies. Devin, James, and J.K., those guys have been balling out so far."

Jackson Says His Health is Fine

Jackson missed two straight days of training camp earlier this month, but says nobody should worry about his health heading into this season. He has been practicing regularly since he returned and Jackson said he was 100 percent.

"I was just getting a little maintenance," Jackson said. "It really wasn't nothing major at all. I'm good now, I was good that day. I thought I would practice but they just wanted me to keep it safe, stay in the safe zone because the season's coming up. I'm 100 (percent) right now. I'm good."

Harbaugh Says Preseason Intel Will be Missed

Heading into the regular season without preseason games creates a different dynamic for all coaching staffs around the league. That Ravens open the season against the Browns, who have a new staff led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. There will be no preseason tape for the Ravens to study on the Browns, so the Ravens will have to be flexible when trying to get a feel for the Browns.

"You see a lot in preseason," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "You see the players playing. You see the structure of the defense, especially with a new staff. We're going against a completely new staff here, so we don't really know what they're going to play, how they've interpreted their players into the scheme we think they're going to run. It's all a guessing game. I think you miss a lot without seeing the preseason tape."

Harbaugh laughed when it was suggested that maybe he should call someone from Cleveland for help.

"I don't think anybody in Cleveland's going to be talking to the Ravens about what they're doing in practice," Harbaugh said.

Jackson Loves Ravens' Proactive Stance on Social Justice

Jackson is pleased that the Ravens been taken a proactive role in the fight for racial equality and social justice. He says the organization has created an environment where players feeling comfortable expressing their concerns and ideas.

"I'm just happy we have a great owner (Steve Biscciotti) who's on our side, a great coaching staff who's on our side," Jackson said. "I see a lot of policemen who are cool to us football players, but then to someone else our kind, who's not a football player, who's not known, they treat them differently. For our staff to be behind us 100 percent, I love it."

Related Content

All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day
news

All NFL and NFLPA Offices Will Be Closed on Election Day

The NFL and NFLPA announced a series of social justice initiatives. 
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/3: Sports Illustrated Writer Predicts Ravens Will Not Win AFC North 

Mark Ingram II is recognized as the NFL's top personality. What are the four biggest games for the Ravens this season? The Ravens are No. 2 in Pro Football Focus' rankings of all 32 offenses. 
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: G/C Matt Skura
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
CB Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Biggest Defensive Playmaker?

What's happening in the center competition? What's going on with Dez Bryant? Could a Tony Jefferson reunion be in the cards?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Will Have a 'Significant' Role in Ravens Offense

The rookie running back has been very impressive in training camp and there are enough carries to go around in the Ravens backfield.
News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role
news

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
HC John Harbaugh & QB Lamar Jackson
news

Eisenberg: Real-Life Matters Will Test Focus

With social justice reform and the coronavirus pandemic top of mind, the NFL prepares for a season unlike any other. The Ravens are well-positioned to juggle it all.
Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?
news

Late for Work 9/1: The Best Quarterback in the AFC North Is … Not Lamar Jackson?

Jackson ranks No. 2 in the league in 'win share' metric. Chuck Clark is one of the top 10 breakout players for 2020. Which players could be surprise stars for the Ravens in Week 1? 
Michael Dereus
news

Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

Baltimore waived wide receiver Michael Dereus, defensive end John Daka and center Sean Pollard.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Designed Runs Aren't Going Away

The Ravens want to keep opponents guessing regarding how often Lamar Jackson will run. DeShon Elliott gets wisdom from Wink Martindale. Chris Moore remains in special teams mix. 

Advertising