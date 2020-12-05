News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Fully Engaged in Game Plan Virtually

Ravens Making 'Severe' Adjustments at Tight End

First Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury Nov. 15, then Pro Bowler Mark Andrews went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 30. That left the Ravens without one of the league's best blocking tight ends in Boyle, and without Andrews, who leads the team with 38 catches and six touchdown receptions.

Losing them has pressed three new tight ends into service. Luke Willson, who was signed on Nov. 17, has been promoted to the 53-man roster after playing a season-high 37 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson also played 16 snaps apiece against Pittsburgh after being promoted from the practice squad.

The tight end position is critical to Roman's schemes from both a blocking and receiving standpoint. Major changes have been made, but Roman praised the new tight ends for how they have performed under trying circumstances.

"We've had to make some severe adjustments going back to last week," Roman said. "Every day things were changing. That's how it goes, so you make those adjustments. It's definitely unique. It's a challenge that presents itself and I really feel like the guys that have been here have really given everything they have to help contribute and get on the same page. I thought they did a phenomenal job last week getting ready on a short window.