News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Finishing strong has been the Ravens' forte lately, but they want to start faster.

Baltimore is averaging just 3.0 points in the first quarter, tied for 22nd in the NFL. The Ravens have scored just three touchdowns in the first quarter through eight games, with just one first-quarter touchdown and 10 points since Week 2.

That's a sharp contrast to the previous two seasons, when the Ravens led the NFL in first-quarter scoring in both 2019 (7.5 points per game) and 2020 (6.6).

The bye week didn't solve the problem, as the Ravens settled for a field goal on their opening drive against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, then didn't score again until just before halftime. A potential Lamar Jackson touchdown pass on the opening drive was dropped by Mark Andrews.

Jackson is well aware of the situation but hasn't figured out why the Ravens aren't starting faster offensively.

"To be honest with you, I have no clue," Jackson said. "I just say we have to stay dialed in, and like I always say taking one play at a time, starting the game off the same way we finish. Not start slow and finish strong."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has talked about the variety of looks the Ravens have seen from opposing defenses, making it difficult to anticipate what they might see at the start. The Ravens have done an excellent job adjusting, as evidenced by their three come-from-behind victories. The Ravens rank seventh in fourth-quarter scoring, averaging 8.5 points, and they rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit on Sunday to win, 34-31, in overtime.

Come-from-behind victories are nice, but Jackson would rather avoid digging an early hole Thursday night in Miami.