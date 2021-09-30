News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Back 'Flareup'

Running Back Rotation Is Evolving

Ty'Son Williams (27 carries, 164 yards) and Latavius Murray (26 carries, 92 yards) have almost the same number of carries this season, with Devonta Freeman (five carries, 37 yards) getting limited opportunities and Le'Veon Bell yet to be activated. However, the running back rotation is still evolving,[comma] according to Roman.

"We're just starting to get a feel for our backs really," Roman said. "They've all kind of been learning our system. We like what we see with all of them. We want to keep them fresh and ready to roll. Whoever's got the hot hand."

Williams is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, leading some pundits to question why he has not gotten more carries. He had just five in Detroit. However, Roman said it's not as simple as looking at stats when deciding how the backs will be rotated. Many factors are evaluated.

"Sometimes stats can be misleading," Roman said. "Some guys get the short straw and some guys get the long straw. I don't really look at stats; I look at everything. If I'm running the ball and it's a hole that's wide open, you and I could run through it. But what do you do if that isn't the case? You take the whole picture into account. But we're excited about those guys, how they're going to evolve this year."

Murray, Freeman and Bell were not in training camp with the Ravens, acquired after season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Murray and Freeman were in training camp with the New Orleans Saints before they were released, so they were in game shape and ready to roll. Bell, however, was not in anyone's camp before he signed, but Roman said Bell's conditioning has improved and he could become a factor for the Ravens this season.

"He's had some time now to kind of get in shape," Roman said. "I think he's got a really good enthusiasm, he's a smart guy. It will be interesting to see how he can help us. So far I've been very impressed with him. You can see why he's been so successful. Hopefully he can add something to us at some point this year.