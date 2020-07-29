News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Taking 'Bubble Boy' Approach to COVID-19

Jackson believes his close friend will make a major jump after a strong rookie season (46 catches, 584 yards, seven touchdowns). Brown played injured last season while recovering from Lisfranc surgery, but the screws have been removed from his foot and Jackson says people will notice the difference.

"I feel like he's going to have a huge jump, more than people may think," Jackson said. "He was hurt last year, people didn't know that, but he went out there and battled his tail off each and every game on a messed up foot. Now his full potential is going to show this year I feel. He's still young, but he's going to show off. My job is to get the ball out quicker, because he's a lot faster with that foot 100 percent."

The chemistry between Jackson and Brown is excellent, both on the field and off. Jackson wants to build a similar bond with the two wide receivers that Baltimore drafted this year – third-round pick Devin Duvernay and sixth-round pick James Proche. Jackson organized one offseason workout session in Florida that several receivers were able to attend, including Brown and Proche.

"(We) found a park in Hollywood, we just went out there and got our grind on," Jackson said. "We had to build some type of chemistry before we go to training camp. We didn't want to go into camp and be embarrassing ourselves. We got some work in. It wasn't like I wanted it, because we weren't able to do it as much as possible. (But) guys were looking pretty good out there."

Jackson can't wait to build more chemistry with the rookies once they get on the field together during camp. This will be a challenging season for rookies to make an impact, but Jackson believes Duvernay and Proche have the talent to do it.