News & Notes: Mark Ingram Believes Ravens Can Set More Rushing Records

Calais Campbell Eager for Ravens Debut

Calais Campbell is entering his 13th NFL season, but it's his first with the Ravens. That makes it different, and he's thrilled to be part of a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. To Campbell, the coronavirus has made this offseason seem more lengthy than usual.

"I'm very excited to be back to playing football," Campbell said. "It seems like it's been so long since I've played a football game."

Campbell's ability to stuff the run as a Pro Bowl defensive lineman is one of the main reasons the Ravens traded for him. He will face his first test in Baltimore on Sunday, knowing that Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns Week 4 in Baltimore last year. Campbell expects the Browns to run often, to see if Baltimore's defense can handle it. Without the benefit of preseason games, tackling could be a little shoddy on both sides, and Chubb and Hunt can make defenders miss tackles.

"If I'm a coach, I'm going to see how a guy's tackling is going to be," Campbell said. "I'm going to run the ball at them downhill. We expect to see a lot of runs. We'll have our hands full, but I think we're ready for the challenge."

Cleveland plans to start rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, the 10th-overall pick in the draft from Alabama. Going against a player of Campbell's caliber could unnerve Willis, especially in his first game, but Campbell isn't taken anything for granted.