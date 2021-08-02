News & Notes: Marquise Brown's Hamstring Issue Worse Than Thought

Aug 02, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080221-N&N
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise Brown

The Ravens' wide receivers have stood out at the start of camp, but three are now dealing with injuries as the team prepares to shift into the next phase with padded practices.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed his third straight workout after leaving Thursday's session early. Harbaugh did not give a timetable for the return of the third-year wide receiver.

"Marquise has still got his issues with his hamstring, it turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," Harbaugh said. "He's out until he's back."

Rashod Bateman was also absent Monday, and Harbaugh said the first-rounder was suffering from muscle tightness. Bateman has a strong practice Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, but he missed some reps and could be seen stretching on the sideline before the stadium practice ended.

"It's just training camp, a lot of running, a lot of tightness," Bateman said Saturday. "No big issue."

Third-year wide receiver Miles Boykin walked off the field Monday accompanied by a member of the medical staff near the end of practice.

"It looks like something with his hamstring. We'll have to see how it is," Harbaugh said.

Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz May Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens

The Ravens will face some top tier quarterbacks in 2021, but they may not see Carson Wentz when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Colts announced Monday that Wentz will undergo foot surgery.

Head Coach Frank Reich gave a wide estimate for how long Wentz will be out, saying he could miss anywhere from five to 12 weeks.

It's an old injury from high school, and over time the broken bone became loose and has caused Wentz pain.

Behind Wentz on the Colts' depth chart are two quarterbacks with little NFL experience, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. Reich said Eason is in the "driver's seat," but Indianapolis may add a veteran quarterback, especially Wentz is expected to be out closer to 12 weeks than five. After trading for Wentz during the offseason, the Colts will have to wait longer than they hoped to see him in the lineup.

Impressive List of Quarterbacks Ravens Will Face in 2021

Many of the league's top quarterbacks will face the Ravens in 2021.Here's a snapshot of each on the schedule.

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Derek Carr, Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Career stats: 110 games, 64.4% completions, 170 touchdowns, 71 interceptions, 92.1 QB rating _2020 stats: 67.3% completions, 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 101.4 QB rating_ Carr is 1-1 against the Ravens and he last faced them in 2018 when Baltimore defeated the Raiders, 34-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. His favorite target is Darren Waller, a former Raven who has blossomed into one of the NFL's top tight ends. Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards (22,793) and has thrown for over 4,000 yards the past three seasons.
1 / 14

Derek Carr, Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Career stats: 110 games, 64.4% completions, 170 touchdowns, 71 interceptions, 92.1 QB rating _2020 stats: 67.3% completions, 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 101.4 QB rating_

Carr is 1-1 against the Ravens and he last faced them in 2018 when Baltimore defeated the Raiders, 34-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. His favorite target is Darren Waller, a former Raven who has blossomed into one of the NFL's top tight ends. Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards (22,793) and has thrown for over 4,000 yards the past three seasons.

David Zalubowski/AP Photos
Patrick Mahomes, Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Career stats: 46 games, 66.0% completions, 114 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 108.7 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 66.3% completions, 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 108.2 QB rating Mahomes has been the Ravens' primary nemesis in recent years, winning all three of his starts against them and having his way with 1,136 yards passing, nine touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 10,000 yards passing, and he has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning a Lombardi Trophy following the 2019 season.
2 / 14

Patrick Mahomes, Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Career stats: 46 games, 66.0% completions, 114 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 108.7 QB rating 2020 stats:66.3% completions, 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 108.2 QB rating

Mahomes has been the Ravens' primary nemesis in recent years, winning all three of his starts against them and having his way with 1,136 yards passing, nine touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 10,000 yards passing, and he has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning a Lombardi Trophy following the 2019 season.

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Jared Goff, Week 3 at Detroit Lions Career stats: 69 games, 63.4% completions, 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 91.5 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 67% completions, 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 90.0 QB rating Goff's only career start against the Ravens was a rough one, when he was picked off twice during a 45-6 loss to Baltimore when Goff was with the Los Angeles Rams. A huge offseason trade sent him to Detroit, with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford moving to Los Angeles. Goff isn't far removed from reaching the Super Bowl with the Rams (2018), and he wants to prove he's still an elite player in Detroit.
3 / 14

Jared Goff, Week 3 at Detroit Lions

Career stats: 69 games, 63.4% completions, 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 91.5 QB rating 2020 stats:67% completions, 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 90.0 QB rating

Goff's only career start against the Ravens was a rough one, when he was picked off twice during a 45-6 loss to Baltimore when Goff was with the Los Angeles Rams. A huge offseason trade sent him to Detroit, with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford moving to Los Angeles. Goff isn't far removed from reaching the Super Bowl with the Rams (2018), and he wants to prove he's still an elite player in Detroit.

Paul Sancya/AP Photos
Drew Lock/Teddy Bridgewater, Week 4 at Denver Broncos Lock's career stats: 18 games, 59.1% completions, 23 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 79.1 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 57.3% completions, 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 75.4 QB rating Bridgewater's career stats: 59 games, 66.5% completions, 53 touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 89.5 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 69.1% completions, 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 92.1 QB rating Lock and Bridgewater will wage a training camp battle to determine the starter, but neither quarterback has ever faced the Ravens. The 24-year-old Lock has been inconsistent during his two years with Denver, while the 28-year-old Bridgewater is with his fifth NFL team, trying to reestablish himself after a devastating 2017 knee injury.
4 / 14

Drew Lock/Teddy Bridgewater, Week 4 at Denver Broncos

Lock's career stats: 18 games, 59.1% completions, 23 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 79.1 QB rating 2020 stats:57.3% completions, 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 75.4 QB rating Bridgewater's career stats: 59 games, 66.5% completions, 53 touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 89.5 QB rating 2020 stats:69.1% completions, 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 92.1 QB rating

Lock and Bridgewater will wage a training camp battle to determine the starter, but neither quarterback has ever faced the Ravens. The 24-year-old Lock has been inconsistent during his two years with Denver, while the 28-year-old Bridgewater is with his fifth NFL team, trying to reestablish himself after a devastating 2017 knee injury.

Jack Dempsey/AP Photos
Carson Wentz, Week 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts Career stats: 68 games, 62.7% completions, 113 touchdowns, 50 interceptions, 89.2 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 57.4% completions, 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 72.8 QB rating Wentz has lost both career starts against Baltimore playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently a 30-28 decision last year. His play has declined since his career-best 2017 campaign, when was 11-2 as a starter before a season-ending knee injury. The Colts traded for Wentz this offseason, reuniting him with Head Coach Frank Reich, who was Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philly when he was playing his best.
5 / 14

Carson Wentz, Week 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Career stats: 68 games, 62.7% completions, 113 touchdowns, 50 interceptions, 89.2 QB rating 2020 stats:57.4% completions, 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 72.8 QB rating

Wentz has lost both career starts against Baltimore playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, most recently a 30-28 decision last year. His play has declined since his career-best 2017 campaign, when was 11-2 as a starter before a season-ending knee injury. The Colts traded for Wentz this offseason, reuniting him with Head Coach Frank Reich, who was Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philly when he was playing his best.

Darron Cummings/AP Photos
Justin Herbert, Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers Career/2020 stats: 15 games, 66.6% completions, 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 98.3 QB rating The Ravens will get their first look at the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, who threw more touchdown passes than any first-year player in league history. Herbert's poise for a 23-year-old quarterback is impressive, and it appears the Chargers struck gold with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft. First-year Head Coach Brandon Staley says the team's offense will be built around its young quarterback.
6 / 14

Justin Herbert, Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Career/2020 stats: 15 games, 66.6% completions, 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 98.3 QB rating

The Ravens will get their first look at the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, who threw more touchdown passes than any first-year player in league history. Herbert's poise for a 23-year-old quarterback is impressive, and it appears the Chargers struck gold with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft. First-year Head Coach Brandon Staley says the team's offense will be built around its young quarterback.

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Joe Burrow, Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 16 at Bengals Career/2020 stats: 10 games, 65.3% completions, 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 89.8 QB rating Burrow and the Bengals were handled by the Ravens, 27-3, in his only start against them as a rookie. Patrick Queen had a strip sack against his former LSU teammate, and the Ravens sacked Burrow seven times. Burrow is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but had some bright moments as a rookie and he'll have a new dangerous weapon in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the fifth overall pick.
7 / 14

Joe Burrow, Week 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 16 at Bengals

Career/2020 stats: 10 games, 65.3% completions, 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 89.8 QB rating

Burrow and the Bengals were handled by the Ravens, 27-3, in his only start against them as a rookie. Patrick Queen had a strip sack against his former LSU teammate, and the Ravens sacked Burrow seven times. Burrow is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but had some bright moments as a rookie and he'll have a new dangerous weapon in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the fifth overall pick.

Al Drago/AP Photos
Kirk Cousins, Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings Career stats: 109 games, 67.0% completions, 190 touchdowns, 84 interceptions, 97.9 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 67.6% completions, 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 105.0 QB rating. Cousins is 2-0 against the Ravens, but hasn't faced them since 2016 when he was with Washington. He has dynamic playmakers in wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, but this is a critical year for the 32-year-old Cousins, entering his fourth season as Minnesota's starter. The Vikings drafted former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round.
8 / 14

Kirk Cousins, Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Career stats: 109 games, 67.0% completions, 190 touchdowns, 84 interceptions, 97.9 QB rating 2020 stats:67.6% completions, 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 105.0 QB rating.

Cousins is 2-0 against the Ravens, but hasn't faced them since 2016 when he was with Washington. He has dynamic playmakers in wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, but this is a critical year for the 32-year-old Cousins, entering his fourth season as Minnesota's starter. The Vikings drafted former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round.

Brett Duke/AP Photos
Tua Tagovailoa, Week 10 at Miami Dolphins Career/2020 stats: 10 games, 64.1% completions, 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 87.1 QB rating Baltimore didn't see Tagovailoa during his rookie season, when he took over as the starter in Week 7 and Miami won six of its last nine games. The lefty quarterback entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick in 2020, despite suffering a serious hip injury during his final season at Alabama. The Dolphins have made the playoffs just once since 2008, but they are hoping Tagovailoa will change that in 2021.
9 / 14

Tua Tagovailoa, Week 10 at Miami Dolphins

Career/2020stats: 10 games, 64.1% completions,1,814 yards,11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 87.1 QB rating

Baltimore didn't see Tagovailoa during his rookie season, when he took over as the starter in Week 7 and Miami won six of its last nine games. The lefty quarterback entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick in 2020, despite suffering a serious hip injury during his final season at Alabama. The Dolphins have made the playoffs just once since 2008, but they are hoping Tagovailoa will change that in 2021.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photos
Andy Dalton/Justin Fields, Week 11 at Chicago Bears Dalton's career stats: 144 games, 62.2% completions, 218 touchdowns, 126 interceptions, 87.5 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 64.9% completions, 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 87.3 QB rating Field's career stats: Rookie The Bears plan to start Dalton while grooming Fields, the 11th- overall pick. However, it remains to be seen if Dalton is still the starter by Week 11 or if Fields has taken over. The Ravens know all about Dalton from his days as the Bengals' starter. He has faced Baltimore 17 times with an 8-9 record, including last year with the Dallas Cowboys when Dalton dropped a 34-17 decision at M&T Bank Stadium.
10 / 14

Andy Dalton/Justin Fields, Week 11 at Chicago Bears

Dalton's career stats: 144 games, 62.2% completions, 218 touchdowns, 126 interceptions, 87.5 QB rating 2020 stats:64.9% completions, 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 87.3 QB rating Field's career stats: Rookie

The Bears plan to start Dalton while grooming Fields, the 11th- overall pick. However, it remains to be seen if Dalton is still the starter by Week 11 or if Fields has taken over. The Ravens know all about Dalton from his days as the Bengals' starter. He has faced Baltimore 17 times with an 8-9 record, including last year with the Dallas Cowboys when Dalton dropped a 34-17 decision at M&T Bank Stadium.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos
Baker Mayfield, Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 14 at Cleveland Career stats: 46 games, 61.9% completions, 75 touchdowns, 43 interceptions, 89.1 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 62.8% completions, 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 95.9 QB rating Mayfield is 2-4 against the Ravens and has lost three straight, and he's thrown almost as many interceptions against them (8) as touchdowns (10). However, he's coming off his best season after leading Cleveland to its first playoff birth since 2002. Mayfield's an emotional player and can get hot at any time. Baltimore's two games against Mayfield in December will be pivotal in the AFC North race.
11 / 14

Baker Mayfield, Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 14 at Cleveland

Career stats: 46 games, 61.9% completions, 75 touchdowns, 43 interceptions, 89.1 QB rating 2020 stats:62.8% completions, 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 95.9 QB rating

Mayfield is 2-4 against the Ravens and has lost three straight, and he's thrown almost as many interceptions against them (8) as touchdowns (10). However, he's coming off his best season after leading Cleveland to its first playoff birth since 2002. Mayfield's an emotional player and can get hot at any time. Baltimore's two games against Mayfield in December will be pivotal in the AFC North race.

Elise Amendola/AP Photos
Ben Roethlisberger, Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 18 vs. Steelers Career stats: 253 games, 64.4% completions, 396 touchdowns, 201 interceptions, 94.0 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 65.6% completions, 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 94.1 QB rating Roethlisberger has faced the Ravens 28 times including the postseason and holds a 17-11 edge. Two victories over Baltimore last season helped Pittsburgh win the AFC North, and the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is still a dangerous player. He's been a huge part of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry for 18 seasons, and he would love to cap his Hall of Fame career with a third Super Bowl ring.
12 / 14

Ben Roethlisberger, Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 18 vs. Steelers

Career stats: 253 games, 64.4% completions, 396 touchdowns, 201 interceptions, 94.0 QB rating 2020 stats:65.6% completions, 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 94.1 QB rating

Roethlisberger has faced the Ravens 28 times including the postseason and holds a 17-11 edge. Two victories over Baltimore last season helped Pittsburgh win the AFC North, and the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is still a dangerous player. He's been a huge part of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry for 18 seasons, and he would love to cap his Hall of Fame career with a third Super Bowl ring.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos
Aaron Rodgers, Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers Career stats: 197 games, 65.1% completions, 412 touchdowns, 89 interceptions, 103.9 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 70.7% completions, 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 121.5 QB rating The uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been the talk of the summer. The reigning MVP is an all-time great, still performing with peak efficiency at age 37. It's rare for Rodgers to face the Ravens – he's only done it three times (2-1) and hasn't taking a regular-season snap against them since 2013. If he makes up with the Packers and visits Baltimore in Week 15, circle it on the calendar.
13 / 14

Aaron Rodgers, Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Career stats: 197 games, 65.1% completions, 412 touchdowns, 89 interceptions, 103.9 QB rating 2020 stats:70.7% completions, 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 121.5 QB rating

The uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been the talk of the summer. The reigning MVP is an all-time great, still performing with peak efficiency at age 37. It's rare for Rodgers to face the Ravens – he's only done it three times (2-1) and hasn't taking a regular-season snap against them since 2013. If he makes up with the Packers and visits Baltimore in Week 15, circle it on the calendar.

Paul Sancya/AP Photos
Matthew Stafford, Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams Career stats: 165 games, 62.6% completions, 282 touchdowns, 144 interceptions, 89.9 QB rating _2020 stats:_ 64.2% completions, 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 96.3 QB rating Stafford has not beaten the Ravens in two starts against them with the Detroit Lions, and he has not faced Baltimore since 2017. The trade that sent Stafford to L.A. after 12 seasons in Detroit gives him a fresh start with Head Coach Sean McVay, who wanted a quarterback who could take his offense to another level. Stafford is a gifted thrower and his arrival raises the Rams' expectations.
14 / 14

Matthew Stafford, Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Career stats: 165 games, 62.6% completions, 282 touchdowns, 144 interceptions, 89.9 QB rating 2020 stats:64.2% completions, 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 96.3 QB rating

Stafford has not beaten the Ravens in two starts against them with the Detroit Lions, and he has not faced Baltimore since 2017. The trade that sent Stafford to L.A. after 12 seasons in Detroit gives him a fresh start with Head Coach Sean McVay, who wanted a quarterback who could take his offense to another level. Stafford is a gifted thrower and his arrival raises the Rams' expectations.

Kelvin Kuo/AP Photos
Marcus Peters Was Happy to Recruit Justin Houston

Baltimore agreed to contract terms with veteran pass rusher Justin Houston on Saturday, pending the outcome of a physical. Houston was reportedly coveted by a host of teams, which is understandable because the 32-year has 97.5 career sacks.

Houston reportedly accepted less money than he could have made elsewhere to join the Ravens.

A player who reached out to Houston while he was trying to make up his mind was Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who was teammates with Houston for three seasons (2015-17) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Peters was more than happy to tell Houston that Baltimore was a great place to play.

"I try to do my part," Peters said. "Justin was one of the key factors when I was in K.C. who kind of took me underneath his wing and showed that love, genuine love at that. Great father, great person, great leader for the team. If you get a player like, he's out there on the market, it don't hurt just to call. I'm glad to have him."

Houston and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (92) will be vying to reach 100 career sacks this season. But the main priority for both players is to win a Super Bowl, and Peters concurs. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 when they lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots, and Peters wants another crack at the big game.

"I want to be a champion," Peters said. "I've been to a Super Bowl. Now it's time for me to win one."

Rob Ryan Expects Big Leap From Malik Harrison

Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, in his first season with the Ravens, brings the same kind of energy to his job that he expects from players. He's pumped to be member of the staff, and he has two second-year players at his position group with plenty of upside, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. Queen has openly talked about trying to improve his pass coverage this year, but Harrison has the same goal, and Ryan sees Harrison making significant progress.

"He's a big guy and he is going to make a huge leap," Ryan said. "He needs to finish a little more plays this year and he will. I think he'll be better in coverage. He's got that big long body that can get in throwing lanes, those long arms. I've seen a big improvement. I really like where he's progressing."

Ryan is looking forward to the beginning of padded practices on Tuesday, where he believes Harrison will shine. He earned a reputation as a rookie as a run-stopped and physical tackler.

"Tomorrow, he's going to be denting some helmets out there," Ryan said. "He can't help it. He wants to be physical. He wants to hit something. You've got to slow him down in the meeting room because I think he looks a little violent. I don't want none of that. He's a big kid.

"Linebackers are judged on hits on the ball. Linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens are judged on physicality. It's going to be fun. It started last night. I had a hard time sleeping. I know what it's gong to sound like. You're going to hear a lot of clacking, a lot of popping. That's because it's the Baltimore Ravens playing defense."

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh, Odafe Oweh Pumped About Justin Houston Addition

The veteran pass rusher's debut will be delayed a bit. Young players relish being in front of fans, even just for a practice. James Proche continues to ball out.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Gameplan for Lamar Jackson's Absence

Rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens has impressed Wink Martindale. Greg Roman and Keith Williams go way back with Sammy Watkins. Marcus Peters gifts his gold-bottom cleats to fan.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

Wide receiver James Proche II had a couple spectacular touchdown catches. Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes had good days. Tyler Huntley keeps delivering deep ball dimes.
news

News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Cornerback Anthony Averett hasn't yet passed his conditioning test. Bradley Bozeman is 'chasing perfection' on his snaps. Marlon Humphrey explains why he got the vaccine. Defenders thrilled to have Tavon Young back.
news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Return Delayed By Knee Clean-Up Procedure

The Ravens are in the 90-percent range of COVID-19 vaccination rate. Tyus Bowser responds to questions about Baltimore's pass rush. 
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins Bonding Quickly

Bradley Bozeman knows snapping accurately will be a big part of his switch to center. John Harbaugh is optimistic that injured players will be ready for training camp.
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Is 'On Schedule' for Week 1

Derek Wolfe will miss mandatory minicamp recovering from pneumonia. John Harbaugh views vaccinations as an individual decision. The Ravens are working to finalize joint pre-season practices. 
news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Will Be More Involved in Passing Game

Rashod Bateman and Marquise Brown missed practice with muscle tightness. Patrick Queen explains his jersey number switch. Mark Andrews is impressed with the passing attack so far.
news

News & Notes: James Urban Discusses Lamar Jackson's Quest for Greatness

Tyus Bowser plans to be a leader for the young outside linebackers. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has confidence in backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. 
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman Begins OTAs As Starting Center

Head Coach John Harbaugh is very pleased with OTA attendance. Rashod Bateman left practice with muscle soreness, but his injury was not serious.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's quirky 2021 regular season schedule. The addition of Alejandro Villaneuva is a huge plus for the offensive line.
