News & Notes: Marquise Brown's Hamstring Issue Worse Than Thought

The Ravens' wide receivers have stood out at the start of camp, but three are now dealing with injuries as the team prepares to shift into the next phase with padded practices.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed his third straight workout after leaving Thursday's session early. Harbaugh did not give a timetable for the return of the third-year wide receiver.
"Marquise has still got his issues with his hamstring, it turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," Harbaugh said. "He's out until he's back."
Rashod Bateman was also absent Monday, and Harbaugh said the first-rounder was suffering from muscle tightness. Bateman has a strong practice Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, but he missed some reps and could be seen stretching on the sideline before the stadium practice ended.
"It's just training camp, a lot of running, a lot of tightness," Bateman said Saturday. "No big issue."
Third-year wide receiver Miles Boykin walked off the field Monday accompanied by a member of the medical staff near the end of practice.
"It looks like something with his hamstring. We'll have to see how it is," Harbaugh said.
Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz May Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens
The Ravens will face some top tier quarterbacks in 2021, but they may not see Carson Wentz when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Colts announced Monday that Wentz will undergo foot surgery.
Head Coach Frank Reich gave a wide estimate for how long Wentz will be out, saying he could miss anywhere from five to 12 weeks.
It's an old injury from high school, and over time the broken bone became loose and has caused Wentz pain.
Behind Wentz on the Colts' depth chart are two quarterbacks with little NFL experience, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. Reich said Eason is in the "driver's seat," but Indianapolis may add a veteran quarterback, especially Wentz is expected to be out closer to 12 weeks than five. After trading for Wentz during the offseason, the Colts will have to wait longer than they hoped to see him in the lineup.
Many of the league's top quarterbacks will face the Ravens in 2021.Here's a snapshot of each on the schedule.
Marcus Peters Was Happy to Recruit Justin Houston
Baltimore agreed to contract terms with veteran pass rusher Justin Houston on Saturday, pending the outcome of a physical. Houston was reportedly coveted by a host of teams, which is understandable because the 32-year has 97.5 career sacks.
Houston reportedly accepted less money than he could have made elsewhere to join the Ravens.
A player who reached out to Houston while he was trying to make up his mind was Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who was teammates with Houston for three seasons (2015-17) with the Kansas City Chiefs. Peters was more than happy to tell Houston that Baltimore was a great place to play.
"I try to do my part," Peters said. "Justin was one of the key factors when I was in K.C. who kind of took me underneath his wing and showed that love, genuine love at that. Great father, great person, great leader for the team. If you get a player like, he's out there on the market, it don't hurt just to call. I'm glad to have him."
Houston and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (92) will be vying to reach 100 career sacks this season. But the main priority for both players is to win a Super Bowl, and Peters concurs. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 when they lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots, and Peters wants another crack at the big game.
"I want to be a champion," Peters said. "I've been to a Super Bowl. Now it's time for me to win one."
Rob Ryan Expects Big Leap From Malik Harrison
Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, in his first season with the Ravens, brings the same kind of energy to his job that he expects from players. He's pumped to be member of the staff, and he has two second-year players at his position group with plenty of upside, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. Queen has openly talked about trying to improve his pass coverage this year, but Harrison has the same goal, and Ryan sees Harrison making significant progress.
"He's a big guy and he is going to make a huge leap," Ryan said. "He needs to finish a little more plays this year and he will. I think he'll be better in coverage. He's got that big long body that can get in throwing lanes, those long arms. I've seen a big improvement. I really like where he's progressing."
Ryan is looking forward to the beginning of padded practices on Tuesday, where he believes Harrison will shine. He earned a reputation as a rookie as a run-stopped and physical tackler.
"Tomorrow, he's going to be denting some helmets out there," Ryan said. "He can't help it. He wants to be physical. He wants to hit something. You've got to slow him down in the meeting room because I think he looks a little violent. I don't want none of that. He's a big kid.
"Linebackers are judged on hits on the ball. Linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens are judged on physicality. It's going to be fun. It started last night. I had a hard time sleeping. I know what it's gong to sound like. You're going to hear a lot of clacking, a lot of popping. That's because it's the Baltimore Ravens playing defense."