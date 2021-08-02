News & Notes: Marquise Brown's Hamstring Issue Worse Than Thought

Rob Ryan Expects Big Leap From Malik Harrison

Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, in his first season with the Ravens, brings the same kind of energy to his job that he expects from players. He's pumped to be member of the staff, and he has two second-year players at his position group with plenty of upside, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. Queen has openly talked about trying to improve his pass coverage this year, but Harrison has the same goal, and Ryan sees Harrison making significant progress.

"He's a big guy and he is going to make a huge leap," Ryan said. "He needs to finish a little more plays this year and he will. I think he'll be better in coverage. He's got that big long body that can get in throwing lanes, those long arms. I've seen a big improvement. I really like where he's progressing."

Ryan is looking forward to the beginning of padded practices on Tuesday, where he believes Harrison will shine. He earned a reputation as a rookie as a run-stopped and physical tackler.

"Tomorrow, he's going to be denting some helmets out there," Ryan said. "He can't help it. He wants to be physical. He wants to hit something. You've got to slow him down in the meeting room because I think he looks a little violent. I don't want none of that. He's a big kid.