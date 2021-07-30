Calais Campbell Eyes Super Bowl and 100-Sack Milestone

Jul 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

073021-Campbell-Rebound
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell's first year with the Ravens didn't unfold the way he planned, but he envisions a better story for 2021.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end is stoked for his 14th NFL season, chasing the elusive Super Bowl ring he desperately wants before he retires. Campbell isn't sure how much longer he's going to play, but he's healthy and upbeat for the start training camp, prepared for the grind and any obstacles that may stand in his way.

Campbell will turn 35 years old on Sept. 1, but he still sets lofty standards sets for himself. Despite making the Pro Bowl again last season, Campbell had just four sacks, his lowest total since his rookie year. Campbell (92 career sacks) wants at least eight sacks this season to reach 100 for his career, and he's taking it upon himself to answer some of the questions about Baltimore's pass rush after its free-agent losses.

"I set personal goals," Campbell said. "I think it's important. The main goal is always the team goal, to get that jewelry. I always tell myself I want to be Super Bowl MVP. That's always been a goal of mine.

"This year, I'm eight sacks from 100. That's something that's always been my goal. So I will share that one, this year I want to get over the 100 mark. It's definitely a lofty goal. I've got over eight sacks in my career like five times, something like that. It's not easy, but I put myself in position, I feel really good about it. I think this would be a good year to go out there and make it happen."

Health was an unexpected issue for Campbell in 2020, after he had not missed a game during the previous five seasons. He missed three games with a calf injury, and was sidelined one game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Even after he returned to action from the coronavirus, Campbell said it took time to regain his usual breathing. After being vaccinated this offseason and having a normal offseason of training, Campbell feels good about his chances to stay healthy.

"Right now, I feel great," Campbell said. "Flexibility, mobility, being strong. Last year was a unique year, just on the limitations on the people you could be around with COVID leading into the season. This year it was back to normal and I feel great, excited, ready to go. I think this is going to be a big year."

The NFL's first 17-game season could feel like a marathon for some veteran players, but Campbell isn't shying away from the challenge of playing an extra regular-season game.

"The biggest thing is embracing it," Campbell said. "It's there, it's not going anywhere. The good thing is you probably get an opportunity to make some more stats. Real talk, it's football. Seventeen games, 16 games, hopefully we get to play a few more games in the playoffs. We can make it up on the back end by getting a first-round bye if we can get to that level. Nothing changes. The grind's going to be the same, just one more game to go through."

As a respected veteran who was the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2019, Campbell became an instant team leader in Baltimore, and he looks forward to bonding even more with teammates this year. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser senses that Campbell is ready to make a statement with his play.

"He's a guy who is going to come with the same mentality each and every year – to dominate – and obviously, you've seen that over the past decade or so that he's been in the league," Bowser said. "It's great to see that, especially from a veteran guy who's proved himself, who's going to be a future Hall of Famer – to come out with a mindset that he's coming in fresh, he's coming in to prove himself again."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Gameplan for Lamar Jackson's Absence

Rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens has impressed Wink Martindale. Greg Roman and Keith Williams go way back with Sammy Watkins. Marcus Peters gifts his gold-bottom cleats to fan.
news

Practice Report: Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes Stand Out on the Edge

Sammy Watkins has another strong day. Mark Andrews gets cooking with a red zone touchdown. Rashod Bateman grabs a touchdown.
news

Late for Work 7/30: Ed Reed: Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl, But ...

An advanced metric confirms John Harbaugh is an elite head coach. Marlon Humphrey talks about team unity on Mark Ingram's podcast. A year ago, Sammy Watkins had a vision of playing for the Ravens.
news

Sammy Watkins Is in a Different – Healthier – Space in Baltimore

The talent is evident and Sammy Watkins believes the Ravens' program will help keep him on the field more this season.
news

Jimmy Smith Details Harrowing Armed Robbery: 'Glad We Lived'

Being robbed at gunpoint with his family during the offseason still haunts Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 of Camp

Wide receiver James Proche II had a couple spectacular touchdown catches. Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes had good days. Tyler Huntley keeps delivering deep ball dimes.
news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Leaves Practice, Issue Not Serious

Marcus Peters sat out Thursday with a toenail issue. Second-year wide receiver James Proche II is impressing John Harbaugh. Jimmy Smith said his most painful injury was a broken rib suffered last season. 
news

J.K. Dobbins: I Want to Be Considered Like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey

Running back J.K. Dobbins wants to make strides as a pass catcher and home-run hitter in the Ravens offense.
news

Late for Work 7/29: Hypothetical Trade Proposals Have Ravens Acquiring Edge Rusher, Guard

Lamar Jackson is placed in Tier 2 in The Athletic's annual quarterback rankings. Jonathan Ogden is No. 60 on a list of the top 100 players in NFL history.
news

Ravens' Aim for Passing Game Improvements Won't Slow Without Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's absence from training camp won't keep the Ravens from chasing improvement in their passing offense.
news

News & Notes: Attendance Report From Day 1 of Training Camp

Cornerback Anthony Averett hasn't yet passed his conditioning test. Bradley Bozeman is 'chasing perfection' on his snaps. Marlon Humphrey explains why he got the vaccine. Defenders thrilled to have Tavon Young back.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising