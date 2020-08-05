News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Has Already Hit Last Year's Top Speed

Willie Snead IV Has Dropped Weight

While Brown bulked up, veteran Willie Snead IV went in the opposite direction. An intense offseason of work has led to Snead dropping a few pounds.

Snead is the Ravens' most physical wide receiver and an excellent blocker, but like any wide receiver, he loves catching the football. During his first season in Baltimore in 2018, Snead caught 62 passes for 651 yards and a touchdown while being targeted 95 times. Last year, he caught five touchdown passes, but his catches (31), receiving yards (339) and targets (46) went down.

One of Snead's goals was to report to camp feeling quicker than last season, and that mission has been accomplished.

"I had a great offseason. I was able still able to get a lot of great work with my father," Snead said. "I started working out in February until we reported last week. I got the results I wanted. I feel lighter, dropped like seven pounds. I'm really feeling good at this weight. I haven't been at this weight since my first year in the league."

Snead Embraces Role of Being Most Experienced Wide Receiver

The Ravens have drafted four wide receivers the past two seasons – Brown, Miles Boykin and rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche. That's a lot of young talent at a critical position, but Snead plans to help the younger receivers get up to speed quickly.

"It's funny that I'm the oldest guy in the room," said Snead, who is 27 years old. "I still feel like a young man. Me as the leader in the room, I just have to give them the right advice, lead in the right direction, show them how to be a pro. So far they've been doing really good."

The training camp competition will be intense, with many players vying for targets without the benefit of preseason games this year. Snead thinks the atmosphere will help the wide receivers blossom.