News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Leaves Practice, Issue Not Serious

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had a superb first practice of training camp, but his work Thursday was cut short.
Early in the session, Brown walked off the field with a member of the training staff and did not return. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Brown was dealing with a minor issue.
"Not serious, probably more precautionary than anything, in terms of just making sure the muscle health continues to be there early in camp, just build him up to the reps we want to get him to," Harbaugh said.
Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters missed practice with a toenail issue but he watched from the sideline and Harbaugh expects Peters back quickly.
"That's probably a one-day deal," Harbaugh said.
Nine other players who missed Wednesday's practice were also absent Thursday – Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Anthony Averett, Otaro Alaka, Ja'Wuan James, Iman Marshall and Jake Breeland.
James Proche II Is Impressing Harbaugh
The competition within the deep wide receiver group will be a main storyline of camp, and second-year wideout James Proche II is making an early statement. Proche made two catches in the end zone Thursday, running decisive routes in traffic.
Proche played just 25 offensive snaps last season (one catch, 14 yards, three targets) and didn't get a chance to show his talents much on gamedays. However, the 2020 sixth-round pick from SMU was a prolific college receiver with 93 catches, 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and 111 catches, 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
Proche is aiming for more action this season, and he will earn it if he keeps stacking practices like Thursday's. In addition to shining on the field, Proche starting his day by working early in the weight room and Harbaugh noticed.
"That's what he does, he just does everything right," Harbaugh said. "He's a serious competitor. We were in the weight room this morning and he was in there with us. Some of the coaches get in there early and he was right there with a lot of other guys. He works all the time. He works within the play, too. He finishes every play and you saw that today."
Broken Rib Tested Jimmy Smith's Pain Threshold
During his 11-year career, Jimmy Smith has dealt with some major injures including a Lisfranc foot fracture and a torn Achilles. However, Smith said a broken rib suffered last year was the most painful injury he has ever experienced.
"That first rib break was something else," Smith said. "Of all the injuries I've ever had, by far the worst, pain wise."
The Ravens have a deep secondary with the return of nickel cornerback Tavon Young from a major knee injury. With Peters and Marlon Humphrey manning the starting spots at outside corner, Smith is healthy and happy at the start of training camp, glad he re-signed with the Ravens and ready to fill whatever role he is asked to play in the secondary.
"We pray Tavon stays healthy," Smith said. "I'm here in case anything happens to anybody. You need a blow, I'm here. Whatever role they've got for me, I'm ready to take it on. I'm sure they're going to have some packages I get to play against tight ends, play against certain wide receivers. It's not big deal for me. Whatever happens, happens."
Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley Taking Advantage of Extra Reps
Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley took the majority of reps again at Thursday's practice, with help from former Calvert Hall stat Kenji Behar. Battling for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Jackson, McSorley and Huntley continued to raise their games, particularly with deep passes.
"I think they've taken advantage of those reps," Harbaugh said. "They've practiced very well. There's nothing like being there for reps and for reps with the ones for a quarterback. They're doing a good job. We'll see what they can make of it. It'll be fun to watch."
Harbaugh gave no update on when Jackson (Reserve/COVID-19) might return to practice.
"There's not going to be any updates," Harbaugh said. "Those aren't things we're really allowed to make."