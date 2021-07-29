News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Leaves Practice, Issue Not Serious

James Proche II Is Impressing Harbaugh

The competition within the deep wide receiver group will be a main storyline of camp, and second-year wideout James Proche II is making an early statement. Proche made two catches in the end zone Thursday, running decisive routes in traffic.

Proche played just 25 offensive snaps last season (one catch, 14 yards, three targets) and didn't get a chance to show his talents much on gamedays. However, the 2020 sixth-round pick from SMU was a prolific college receiver with 93 catches, 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and 111 catches, 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.

Proche is aiming for more action this season, and he will earn it if he keeps stacking practices like Thursday's. In addition to shining on the field, Proche starting his day by working early in the weight room and Harbaugh noticed.