News & Notes: Matthew Judon Gets Rewarded for Consistent Effort

Sacks often come in bunches for pass rushers, and Judon figured his time was coming. After leading the team with a career-high 9 ½ sacks last year, Judon wasn't worried about getting into the sack column. His main concern was helping the Ravens (3-1) bounce back on a short week after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

"Coming off that last game, everybody was kind of looking themselves in the mirror here and there, and Judon was like, 'Man, I just have to do more. I just have to do more,' and he was very critical of himself to me," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It was no surprise to see him come and look like his typical self. I think he's been playing decent all year, but this game, he took it up a notch, and he kind of told himself, 'This is how I have to play every game to get back to who I am.'"