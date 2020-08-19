News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Receiving Can Help Offset Hayden Hurst Loss

Some people have typecast Nick Boyle strictly as a blocking tight end, but not his coaches and teammates.

Along with being a devastating blocker, catching the football is something Boyle does well, and he is preparing to become more involved as a pass-catcher after the trade of Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons.

Boyle had career highs in receptions (31) and receiving yards (321) last season, and he posted the first touchdown catches of his career.

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is a dynamic receiver and will remain Lamar Jackson's primary target at tight end. But Boyle has the talent to see his pass-catching role expand, and he got together with Andrews before reporting to get to get some pointers.

"I think I've always been good, but I'm always trying to improve," Boyle said. "I'm trying to learn from Mark in a lot of things. I was trying to learn everything from him from releases, to stems, to how to run certain routes, what he sees. He's just a tremendous player, obviously."

Boyle made a couple of impressive catches during Tuesday's practice, including a leaping grab behind first-round linebacker Patrick Queen, who was very tight in coverage.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was always high on Boyle as a receiver. It was a skillset Harbaugh noticed when the Ravens scouted Boyle in 2015 before making him a fifth-round pick out of Delaware.

"You watch the tape, you watch the Combine, he's always been able to adjust to balls, he's always had good hands. He's always made play in the passing game," Harbaugh said. "I think he's improved. But I don't think he was ever a minus in the passing game. I just don't think he got thrown the ball much in college and he's been blocking so well for us, it kind of takes over the attention."

Andrews and Boyle are the leaders of the tight end group, but three others are competing for a roster spot behind them – undrafted free agent Eli Wolf, Charles Scarff and Jerell Adams.

Asked to describe the competition among Wolf, Scarff and Adams, Harbaugh said, "Those guys are in a real tight race."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using multiple tight end sets, and even with the loss of Hurst, Boyle thinks Baltimore's tight end group can be the deepest and most versatile in football.