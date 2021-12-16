News & Notes: Offensive Line, Tight End Injuries Add to Challenge of Game-Planning

This is another week of game-planning around injuries for Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.

Not only is Lamar Jackson's status uncertain for Sunday, but a group of offensive linemen are dealing with injuries, including Tyre Phillips (illness), Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and Ben Powers (foot). Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (knee/back) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) are also still dealing with injuries.

However, the Ravens (8-5) don't make excuses, and Roman will spend the week making adjustments.

"It's just part of it – don't even blink," Roman said. "You just coach the guys that are out there. Afterwards, we get inside and that's when we really coach the guys off the film that weren't at practice to get them caught up. It is what it is, as they say, and it's our job to make it work."

Ricard missed his first game of the season on Sunday, and his superb blocking ability is a key component in Baltimore's attack. Ricard's knee injury was added to the report on Saturday, but wasn't ruled out until Sunday morning.

"It definitely changed things a little bit, but we adjusted accordingly," Roman said. "It was a late thing in the week. Those things happen. You'd rather have it happen late in the week than on the second play. So, in that regard, we had a little forewarning that the possibility existed. We really didn't know until about two hours before, though.

"Especially players like those guys (Ricard and Boyle), when you take them out of the equation, you really aren't going to do the same stuff that you would with them in there. Now, you can't just invent a new offense all of a sudden, because that would scramble everybody's brains. But we definitely have directions we can go in when things like that happen."

Experience has taught Roman to prepare for losing any player without warning. That's something that has helped him deal with Baltimore's multitude of injuries this season.

"I learned that the hard way one year when I was a young coordinator," Roman said. "I had all my eggs in a basket, and then on one play, two guys went down. Now, all of a sudden, I'm looking at my call sheet and I just see everything falling off the page. I said to myself, 'Never again.'