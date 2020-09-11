News & Notes: Owner Steve Bisciotti Meets With Players on Social Justice Initiatives

The Ravens open the season Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, and much attention will be given to what players do during the national anthem. Harbaugh said Ravens players and coaches will respect each person's decision, whether he decides to stand, kneel, or link arms during pregame ceremonies.

"Our position is the same it's always been," Harbaugh said. "We respect one another. We treat one another with respect. We respect one another's opinions. We support one another. That's what a team does.

"We encourage our players to be who they are. When you're you, that makes us, us. Our guys are encouraged to do what's on their conscious and in their heart – not to please anybody else, not to be concerned with what anyone else's opinion is, but to do what expresses how you feel. It's going to be different for different guys, different for me than it is for other guys out there. I'm not going to impose upon anybody how they want to express their feelings. That's how we'll do it. We'll be standing, or kneeling, or clasping or whatever guys choose to do. But we'll be respecting one another."

Safety Chuck Clark said players appreciated hearing from Bisciotti before Sunday's game.