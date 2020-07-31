News & Notes: Patrick Queen Focused on Making Instant Impact

There was no rookie camp and there will be no preseason. However, Patrick Queen plans to make sure that he'll adjust to the NFL quickly.

Queen is expected to start at inside linebacker assuming he grasps the Ravens' defensive scheme quickly enough to play fast and play well. He's diving into the job head-first at training camp, studying hard and gaining insight from coaches and players on what it takes to have a successful rookie season.

"It's been going very smooth, just being with some of the older guys and some of the new guys," Queen said. "We're all just communicating very, very well. That's the biggest part that's helping me. The more you talk on the field the better you are."

When evaluating Queen before the draft, the Ravens were impressed that he rarely repeated mistakes and that he seemed to improve each week. That's a reflection of his work ethic. His preparation doesn't stop when he leaves the practice facility.

He's having frequent conversations with former LSU teammate Devin White, who was one of the league's top rookie linebackers last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Queen wants to make the jump from college to the NFL look as seamless as White did. He was disappointed that this year's preseason was cancelled, but Queen won't let the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic be an excuse.

"They take their preseason games here very seriously and that's a learning process for us," Queen said. "For me not to be able to get that, it's unfortunate, but at the same time you've got to adapt.

"When the time comes, Game 1, let's rock and roll. We've only got so much time to learn everything. I'm going to grab it as quickly as I can."

Queen said it feels like he's playing "catch-up" because of the lost practice, but his main focus is to get acclimated and "try to become that person that everybody wants me to be."