News & Notes: Patrick Queen Pushing Himself to Learn Defense Quickly

Patrick Queen loves to read and react, and he has used that approach to learn quickly during training camp.

The Ravens' first-round draft pick is expected to start at inside linebacker, which makes every practice crucial. On the field, he has been showing the sideline-to-sideline speed that made him a playmaker at LSU.

"That's the P.Q. Special, speed," Queen said. "I got to come out guns blazing and show that off the first game."

However, Queen must also learn the Ravens' defensive terminology. His speed can sometimes make up for mistakes, but he doesn't want to blow assignments. Queen is spending long hours in the playbook because he wants to play fast, and with confidence.

"If you're not confident, you're not very good," Queen said. "I learned that quick in college. Every day I come in, I study, I study at home, just try to get the plays down pat. Try to know everything inside and out so when I come on the field I can be extra confident. Every game, every rep, I'm trying to prove myself."

Queen said he ran a lot of complicated defenses at LSU, so the scheme isn't too much different than what he's used to, "but it's more verbal now."

"I have to be on page not just with the D-line, not just the safeties, but both of them at the same time. It's a lot of communication, but that can only make us better. That's the hardest part for me right now, being on the same page with everybody else," Queen said.

"Coming into this level, everything is very detailed. You miss one little thing, it's blown. So, I'm just trying to get every little thing down pat and trying to be very detailed in my game."

Queen has been wearing a mic in his defensive helmet, practicing relaying the calls from Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale to the rest of the defense. He's getting plenty of reps with the first-team unit as the Ravens try to get him up to speed after missing so many practices this offseason because of Covid.

"I feel like I've progressed in every part of my game – just from [a] run standpoint, to [a] pass standpoint – just trying to level the playing field that I'm on now from college to the NFL," Queen said. "[I'm] trying to get adjusted to the game tempo. [The] offense has been giving a great look and the coaches on defense have been coaching me very well. I'm looking forward to the next few days and getting into the season."

Taking practice reps against MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson can only help Queen's development. He heard plenty about Jackson's speed and elusiveness before training camp. Now Queen has seen it, and he's impressed.