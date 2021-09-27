News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Is Returning to Practice This Week

Ravens 'Very Determined' to Improve on Tackling Fundamentals This Week

After shutting out the Lions in the first half of Sunday's game, running back D'Andre Swift and others started to gash Baltimore's defense in the second half.

Swift is a very shifty back, particularly as a receiver, but the Ravens know they could have tackled better. Harbaugh said the team talked about it Monday morning.

"All the drills are fine. You can roll those donuts out there all you want, but that's not going to make anybody a great tackler. We can all go tackle a donut. Many of us do. Some of you guys more than others, right?" Harbaugh said.

"But you have to practice tackling in team periods. You have to put the pads on as much as possible. We haven't had a chance to do that during the regular season, yet, unfortunately, because of our situations and the timing of how the games have fallen. You have to front people up when you're in shells."

Harbaugh said players have to do a better job of getting to the right spot with their eyes and feet.