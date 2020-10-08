News & Notes: Ravens Adjusting to What Defenses Throw at Them

After the Ravens led the NFL in scoring in 2019 and set the single-season team record for rushing yards, opponents spent a large part of the offseason studying ways to defend Baltimore.

Four games into the 2020 season, the Ravens offense is not yet operating at peak efficiency, despite their 3-1 record. They rank 25th overall in total offense (341.5 yards per game), third overall in rushing (160.8 yards per game), but next-to-last (31st) overall in passing.

In the most important stat, scoring, the Ravens rank seventh (30.5). Still, MVP Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that he's "not happy" with the passing game so far, especially on deep connections.

The cat-and-mouse game remains ongoing between the innovative Ravens offense and the sophisticated defenses trying to stop it. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was prepared to combat any defensive strategy this season, but through four games, he says the Ravens haven't seen a ton of different looks that they didn't see last year, but there has been more in-game adjusting this season than last.

"We didn't really know what to expect," Roman said. "We kind of get into a game and see how teams are playing us. We're generally ready for different stuff than we see on tape.

"I think there's not a whole lot different we're seeing. We're seeing a little bit on how they play certain things. We've got to be able to make adjustments to account for that. There's been some plays that I've called, looking back on, I'm going to tweak moving forward if we see certain things. Try to make them a little bit better for the adjustment they're making. I think that's definitely part of the process this season. We knew it would be, quite frankly. That's a week-to-week thing. There's definitely some things that people are doing slightly different that we've got to adjust to as coaches."

The Ravens hoped to produce more long passing plays this season, but Jackson and Marquise Brown have barely missed connecting on several deep ball opportunities. Roman believes more of those plays will be made moving forward, and that Baltimore's offense will eventually become more consistent through the air.