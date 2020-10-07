News & Notes: Lamar Jackson 'Not Happy,' Wants More Deep Completions

Jackson is right when he says that he and Brown have been close to connecting for big plays. Brown got behind defensive backs against both Washington and the Kansas City Chiefs and was open for passes that Jackson overthrew. Brown has still been a productive player, making four catches for 86 yards against Washington and five catches for 101 yards in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson is 10th among quarterbacks with seven completions of 25 yards or more. Still, the Ravens rank 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game (180.8), just ahead of the New York Jets.

"No, I'm not happy because I would like to connect with my guys on those passes," Jackson said. "I feel like there are a lot of yards and touchdowns we've been leaving on the field when we don't connect. That's probably why our passing isn't where it's supposed to be. But I feel it's early in the season."