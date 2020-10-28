News & Notes: Ravens Defense Wants to Prove Itself vs. Steelers Defense

When you talk Ravens vs. Steelers, defense is usually a main topic of conversation.

Pittsburgh enters Sunday game in Baltimore giving up the fewest yards per game in the NFL, while the Ravens are allowing the fewest points.

Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee has been in plenty of Ravens-Steelers battles, and he believes both defensive units will try to state their case for being the best.

"Of course, that's always a battle," McPhee said. "They are the No. 1 defense and that's where we want to be. They're coming in our hometown and they're the No. 1 defense – why not outplay them and try to move towards our goals of being the No. 1 defense?"

This will be defensive end Calais Campbell's first game against the Steelers wearing a Ravens uniform. Campbell played on some strong defenses with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he knows the Ravens-Steelers rivalry has a storied history, and he's eager to be a part of it. He also thinks both defenses are out to prove a point.

"Every time we touch the field, we have a standard," Campbell said. "When we're out there playing defense, we want to be the best. Honestly, we watch what they do, and we know that they're great. Their defense is special. They have playmakers all over the field – guys who show up. We're cut from the same cloth. They're definitely a worthy opponent on both sides of the ball. We look at that and say, 'OK.' We smile and say, 'Alright.' We're going to be competing against their defense, too. At the end of the year, we'll figure out who the best defense is, but they're definitely a worthy opponent."

Both defenses are opportunistic. The Ravens have forced at least one turnover in 19 consecutive games, while the Steelers lead the NFL in sacks (26). In a game that is expected to be close, it would not surprise Ravens veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith if a late defensive play decided the outcome.