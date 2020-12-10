News & Notes: Ravens Express Sympathy for Dez Bryant, Want Him Back

Brandon Williams Gives Wolfe Props

When Calais Campbell (calf) missed three games and Brandon Williams (ankle) missed two, the onus fell on Derek Wolfe to be the veteran leader on the defensive line. Wolfe has stepped up in a big way, and he had a season-high nine tackles against Dallas.

"Dude is amazing," Williams said. "Like his last name says, he's a wolf. All he does is hunt. When we were out, me and Calais, he stepped up in a major way. He continued to hold down the defensive line. He continued to just be a leader. Pretty much he's doing exactly what we brought him here for. He's a prototypical Raven and we love him for it."

Wolfe said he's just focusing on doing his job well. But there's no doubt he has become a key addition during his first season with the Ravens after signing as a free agent from the Denver Broncos.

"I didn't feel any pressure to step up," Wolfe said. "I just felt like, 'Hey, I've got to go do my job.' And this is my job, and I love my job, thankfully. I love playing physical. I love when teams try to run the ball right at me. To me, it's like it's a great challenge.