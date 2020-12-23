News & Notes: Ravens Focused on Winning, Not Help Needed

Riding a three-game winning streak, Jackson doesn't want the team's concentration to waver this weekend, wondering about the results of other games.

"Being honest, we're just going to let it take care of itself," Jackson said. "We're not focused on the outside, or other teams and stuff like that. We're focused on ourselves, because we can't peak too early [and] we can't peak too soon at nothing right now. We've just got to focus on the Giants, because that's a good team that we're going to face on Sunday. It's about finishing for us right now."

In order to make the playoffs, the Ravens need to win out and have either the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Miami Dolphins to lose one of their next two games. Baltimore could drop a game only if the Dolphins lose both of their remaining contests.

The Ravens, however, see no point in talking about the outcome of games involving other AFC playoff contenders. Don't even ask left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. which teams he should be rooting for this weekend.