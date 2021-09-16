News & Notes: Ravens Have Confidence in Offensive Tackles

One game does not make a season, not for the Ravens or their offensive tackles.

Week 1 did not go as planned for Alejandro Villanueva or Ronnie Stanley, as Las Vegas Raiders edge rushers Maxx Crosby, Carl Nassib and ex-Raven Yannick Ngakoue generated consistent pressure on Lamar Jackson. Crosby had a huge night with 13 pressures and four quarterback hits, using his speed and power to beat Villanueva off the edge.

It was a challenging situation for Baltimore's offensive tackles. Stanley was playing his first regular-season game since his season-ending ankle injury in November. Villanueva, a career left tackle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was making his first start in Baltimore at right tackle and drew a difficult assignment in his debut.

While Villanueva's performance was being dissected on social media, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was confident the veteran would shake off Monday night.

"I'm not really into that kind of conversation," Harbaugh said. "We come out, and we work to get better. He works his butt off to get better; he's going to play very well for us."

Villanueva is a two-time Pro Bowler with 91 career starts, and Stanley is an All-Pro left tackle who has protected Jackson's blindside superbly for three seasons. Jackson expressed his faith in the entire offensive line, a unit that has undergone major change. Stanley is the only returning starter playing the same position as last season, and new starting left guard Tyre Phillips suffered a knee injury Monday night that sent him to the injured list.