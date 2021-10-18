News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

The return of franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still TBD, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

After suiting up in Week 1 in Las Vegas, Stanley has sat out the past five games. The Ravens didn't place him on injured reserve as Stanley reportedly visited a doctor to examine his surgically repaired ankle from last year's season-ending injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report on Sept. 29, the plan after the doctors visit was for Stanley to rehab for a "couple weeks with hopes of returning sooner than later."

Harbaugh was asked Monday whether there's been any resolution with Stanley.

"I think we're nearing one, but I don't have anything to announce at this time," he said.

Even without the All-Pro left tackle, the Ravens have won five straight games and have the NFL's fourth-ranked offense. Baltimore has protected Lamar Jackson well in recent weeks and the rushing attack had one of its best days Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh said that "both tackles were phenomenal" Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, as Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari gave up a combined one sack and two pressures. Chargers edge Joey Bosa had his lowest-graded game of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

The question becomes what would happen when/if Stanley does return to the field. That would bump Villanueva out of the left tackle spot, but would he return to right tackle, where he had a tough time in Week 1 against the Raiders, or would Mekari remain in that spot?

Harbaugh had strong praise for the job Mekari has done this season, even after shifting from the interior of the offensive line to right tackle.

"I've seen a guy that's just playing the position, really, in all honesty, about as well as you could expect it to be played. I mean, he's getting the job done," Harbaugh said.